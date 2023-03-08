LINCOLN — Dundy County-Stratton overcame a 10-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter, rallying past Elm Creek 63-55 in double overtime on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Senior Andrew Englot scored 26 points, while Jack Kerchal had 18 for DCS, setting up a semifinal matchup against No. 1 seed and defending champion St. Pat's.

Trailing 43-33 after three quarters, the No. 4-seeded Tigers offense came to life feeding off of junior big man Jackson Kerchal, who scored 16 of his 18 points after halftime.

"Jack played like a monster in the third and fourth quarters," DCS head coach Kris Freeland said.

Kerchal and DCS went on a quick 5-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, capped by an and-1 opportunity for Kerchal after scoring his second straight basket with four Elm Creek defenders draped around him in the paint.

However, after a timeout the Buffaloes settled down and got the lead back to 49-42 midway through the fourth.

A slash to the bucket by Englot tied it up at 51-51 with 1:45 remaining in the fourth. Neither team scored for the rest of regulation, then went without a field goal in the first OT, with each team making one free throw to force double OT.

With just over a minute left, freshman Ethan Latta drove hard to the hoop and scored a contested layup, putting DCS up 57-55.

On the ensuing possession, DCS forced a turnover and an Elm Creek foul. Corbin Horner knocked down 1-of-2 pressure foul shouts, and the Tigers scored two quick buckets off steals in the final seconds to preserve victory.

"We tell the seniors this might be their last chance, and they've responded so far," Freeland said. "It's good we have a day off. That was a hard fought battle against a very well-coached team."

Freeland credited his team's defensive effort even when things looked bleak offensively.

"We were just forcing the ball...but we found a way. Our defense has carried us the whole year and I thought came up huge in the fourth quarter (and overtimes)."

Friday's tip is set for 9 a.m. at the Devaney Center. In their regular season meeting, St. Pat's defeated DCS 65-60 on Feb. 7 in North Platte.