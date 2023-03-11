LINCOLN — St. Pat’s final push came just a little too late.

Sam Troshynski made three consecutive 3s late in the fourth quarter to bring the Irish within two points of catching Johnson-Brock in the Class D1 state championship game, but the Irish couldn’t find that stretch needed to overcome the Eagles.

Johnson-Brock made their free throws, and Nicholas Parriott made one final layup as time expired to capture the Class D1 title with a 46-40 win over the Irish on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I thought we showed great resilience,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “We obviously got into a really slow start offensively and kind of dug ourselves a hole. They were really packing it in in their zone. That made it difficult on us. We continued to try and get it to Brecken (Erickson), but they made it really difficult, and they did an outstanding job.”

St. Pat’s, the defending state champions, were denied the repeat. The Irish finished the year 25-3 and as the state runner-ups.

Sam Troshynski led St. Pat’s with 14 points, Erickson followed with 10 and Logan Winder finished with six.

Parriott led all scorers with 15 points, Camden Dalinghaus added eight and Sloan Pelican scored seven.

The Irish came out flat, and Johnson-Brock took advantage. The Eagles jumped out to a 9-1 lead midway through the first quarter thanks to two 3s from Parriott.

Erickson converted an and-1 opportunity and Winder added a mid-range jumper to cut the deficit to three at 9-6, but Brody Koehler made a 3 at the end of the quarter to extend Johnson-Brock’s lead to 12-6.

The Eagles further extended their lead to 22-9 while the Irish continued to struggle in the second quarter.

A late 6-0 push at the end of the frame helped St. Pat’s cut the deficit to 22-15 going into halftime.

“I thought we were a little bit flat-footed to start the game defensively, and I thought … that little run that we made late in the first half that kind of got us back in the game mentally was really key,” O’Malley said.

Every attempt St. Pat’s made in the third quarter to get back into the game was immediately matched by Johnson-Brock. Troshynski made a 3 in the frame to cut the deficit to three that was immediately matched by an Eagle one on the other end.

An Erickson free throw and a Branch basket cut the deficit back to three at 28-25, but a late Johnson-Brock 3 kept the Eagles’ lead at six going into the fourth.

Johnson-Brock then extended its lead to 10 at the start of the fourth with four consecutive free throws. The Irish hovered around a 10-point deficit until Troshynski made three consecutive 3s as part of a 10-2 run that saw the Irish pull to within two at 40-38.

“Guy goes on a string like that, and he’s not a big volume 3-point shooter,” O’Malley said. “He’s hit some big 3s for us during the course of the year, but he’s not like a number of their guys that that’s kind of normal. For him to go on that tear, that’s the only way that we had a chance.”

Both teams traded the next four points to put the score at 42-40, but the Irish couldn’t come away with one final basket to tie the game. Johnson-Brock made two free throws, then Parriott made a final layup to set the score at 46-40.

“The experience of having been in the state tournament … a couple of those seniors, to their credit, they’ve been part of 12 state tournament games,” O’Malley said. “There’s really no replacing that and the psyche of feeling like this is sort of normal. You can’t downplay making the state tournament, it’s a big deal.”

Johnson-Brock (46)

Nicholas Parriott 15, Camden Dalinghaus 8, Sloan Pelican 7, Lane Buchmeier 6, Casen Dalinghaus 5, Brody Koehler 3, Jalen Behrends 1, Lleyton Behrends 1.

St. Pat’s (40)

Sam Troshynski 14, Brecken Erickson 10, Logan Winder 6, Zarek Branch 4, Andrew Brosius 3, Will Moats 3.