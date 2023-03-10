LINCOLN — Camden Dalinghaus led all scorers with 24 points as the Johnson-Brock boys basketball team defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 48-40 in the Class D1 state semifinals.

This is Johnson-Brock’s first championship appearance since 2019 when it won the Class D2 final. The Eagles last won the Class D1 final in 1998.

“(We played) with a lot of grit,” Johnson-Brock coach Lucus Dalinghaus said. “We talked at halftime that we had been a second-half team all this year. We were a little down coming (into halftime) … and I said ‘We’re only down three.’ We said we’ve never played four bad quarters where our shots weren’t falling.”

Lleyton Behrends scored eight points for Johnson Brock, and Casen Dalinghaus scored six.

Jeremiah Ingison led Maywood-Hayes Center with 20 points, and Jonathan Patel scored five.

Johnson-Brock succeeded in shutting down Maywood-Hayes Center’s Hayden Kramer, who was held to just four points. Kramer also fouled out late in the fourth.

Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kolby Hamilton credited Ingison for stepping up and driving the offense.

“(Ingison) stepped up big and got us 20,” Hamilton said. “Proud of the team. It was very similar to our subdistrict game (against St. Pat’s). … We made some fouls we probably shouldn’t have made, and they were able to knock free throws down and we missed some key free throws there in the fourth quarter that hurt us too.”

Maywood-Hayes Center played from behind for most of the first quarter. Johnson-Brock made back-to-back 3s to go up 6-2 and later took an 8-7 lead into the second.

After the Eagles scored the first basket of the second, Ingison scored the next two to give Maywood-Hayes Center its first lead since a 2-0 start to the game.

The Wolves then scored the next three points on free throws to go up 14-10. MHC went into halftime with a 16-13 lead.

Johnson-Brock and Maywood-Hayes Center matched shot for shot in the third quarter. Neither team gained an advantage until the end of the frame, when Camden Dalinghaus made back-to-back 3s to put the Eagles up 31-25.

Maywood-Hayes Center came close multiple times to catching Johnson-Brock, but the Wolves couldn’t quite get the job done.

Ingison brought Maywood-Hayes Center to within two points at 38-36, but a few missed shots and a bunch of Johnson-Brock free throws helped the Eagles pull away late and move on to the state championship.

Johnson-Brock will face defending Class D1 champions St. Pat’s at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Irish defeated Dundy County-Stratton earlier Friday.

“Maywood we had never played before, and it is what it is,” Lucus Dalinghaus said. “We’ve been able to watch North Platte (St. Pat’s) twice already in this tournament, so it should be two good teams really going at it.”

Johnson-Brock (48)

Camden Dalinghaus 24, Lleyton Behrends 8, Casen Dalinghaus 6, Brody Koehler 5, Nicholas Parriott 3, Sloan Pelican 2.

Maywood-Hayes Center (40)

Jeremiah Ingison 20, Jonathan Patel 5, Kyler Cox 4, Hayden Kramer 4, Haydn Farr 4, Jhett Sellers 3.