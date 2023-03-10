St. Pat’s Brecken Erickson made both his free throws with just over 11 seconds left to help the Irish boys basketball team punch their ticket to the state championship game with a 43-40 win over Dundy County-Stratton on Friday at the Devaney Center.

“You just can’t let it get to your head,” Erickson said. “All that crowd noise. I know it’s really nerves, but you got to step up there, you got to breathe, and you got to hit them.”

Erickson led the Irish with 15 points in the win. Zarek Branch added eight and Sam Troshynski finished with seven.

Dundy County-Stratton’s Alex Englot led all scorers with 20 points. Jackson Kerchal followed with six and Andrew Englot and Derek Noffsinger scored five each.

“I got kids crying in the locker room,” Dundy County-Stratton coach Kris Freeland said. “They put their heart on the line. Hopefully, they can get it together, and we can come back and play in the third-place game like we’re capable of.”

St. Pat’s held a nine-point lead at 39-30 early in the fourth quarter, but DCS whittled it down to four after Alex Englot made a 3 and nearly converted on old-fashioned 3-point play.

Troshynski made some free throws to keep the Irish afloat in the fourth. But both he and Erickson missed the front end of respective 1-1s leaving the door open for DCS to cut the lead down to four at 41-37.

Andrew Englot responded by making a 3 with 1:12 left in the game to cut the deficit to one at 41-40.

Branch got fouled next and missed both his free throws. DCS missed its next shot, and the Irish got the ball to Erickson. He was fouled and sunk both free throws.

Alex Englot put up one more 3-attempt as time expired, but St. Pat’s left Devaney with the win.

“I thought we did fine,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “I thought Dundy played outstanding. They’re physical and aggressive and fast. There were two or three times where I thought we were in pretty good shape … and they answered every time, and they made a big play.”

DCS played with a lead for most of the second quarter and early in the third, but St. Pat’s strong defensive effort and some timely 3s from Andrew Brosius helped keep the Irish in it.

Still, Dundy County-Stratton never went away, staying within a possession or two for most of the third quarter.

The Class D1 state final starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to think they can’t (win a state title),” O’Malley said. “Obviously, there’s still work to be done, but when you’ve gotten to this point and you’ve given yourself a chance, then you just got to make enough plays in a final.”

St. Pat’s (43)

Brecken Erickson 15, Zarek Branch 8, Sam Troshynski 7, Andrew Brosius 6, Will Moats 5, Seth Engler 2.

Dundy County-Stratton (40)

Alex Englot 20, Jackson Kerchal 6, Andrew Englot 5, Derek Noffsinger 5, Ethan Latta 4.