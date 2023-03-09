The Paxton boys basketball team played Class D2 top seed Wynot close in the first half of their first-round matchup at the state tournament on Thursday.

Everything came apart in the third quarter. Wynot used an 11-4 start to the second half to extend its lead to 36-23. That run helped the Blue Devils to a 57-47 win over the Tigers to advance to the second round.

“I thought they fought really well,” Paxton coach Justin Hardin said. “I thought they fought till the very end. They tried hard. They just didn’t make enough plays to win against a really good team, and that’s what you’ve got to do to beat a good team. Very proud of the effort.”

Paxton’s Isaiah Fox led all scorers with 22 points, Joshua Eakins added 10 and Thomas Markussen finished with nine.

Zack Foxhaven and Chase Schroeder scored 16 points apiece for Wynot, and Dylan Heine and Colin Wieseler finished with seven each.

Wynot had many moments in the first half where it seemed as if they would break away early, but Paxton responded every time. Wynot made an early 3 to go up 5-2, but Paxton responded with a basket.

Later in the first, Wynot went up by five at 9-4, but Paxton answered with a basket and a buzzer-beating 3 to tie the game at 9-9 going into the second quarter.

The Tigers even took the lead when Markussen opened the frame with a basket, but Wynot quickly regained the advantage with a 3. Paxton trailed from there by a possession or two until halftime, when Wynot led 25-19.

“The nuts and bolts were you didn’t make enough plays, you didn’t play good enough, but I’m so proud of those kids and everything they accomplished,” Hardin said. “They had an awful good year.”

Fox opened the second half with a basket to cut the deficit to four, but Wynot went on an 11-2 run to go up by 13. The Blue Devils led 39-27 going into the fourth quarter.

Paxton couldn’t get over the hump. Wynot made its free throws later in the game, and Paxton fell 57-47.

“As a school, we’ve been here seven of the last 11 years,” Hardin said. “These kids have played in district finals. This is this group’s first taste of state. I want them to be hungry. I want them to be hungry for next year and the year after that and the year after that, because we have a good group. I told them that this should just fuel your fire to get back down here.”

Wynot (57)

Zack Foxhaven 16, Chase Schroeder 16, Dylan Heine 7, Colin Wieseler 7, Carson Wieseler 6, Kasen Koch 5.

Paxton (47)

Isaiah Fox 22, Joshua Eakins 10, Thomas Markussen 9, Rylin Johns 6.