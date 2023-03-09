The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller boys basketball team had seemingly lost all momentum when Osceola started the third quarter of their Class D2 state basketball first-round matchup with a 12-2 run.

Osceola held a 32-27 lead, and SEM coach Darby Line burned a timeout to try to get his team back on track. It worked.

The Mustangs regained the lead by the end of the quarter and later fought off a late Osceola push to win the game 62-54 on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

“I thought we just got stagnant on offense, and we tried to do too much 1-on-1 stuff,” Line said. “Once we started playing team basketball again and passing the ball, I thought we played outstanding offensively.”

Jace Rosentreader led all scorers with 24 points, including nine in the first quarter. Kellen Eggleston finished with 11 points for SEM, Creyton Line scored nine and Noah Eggleston had eight.

Isaiah Zelasney led Osceola with 23 points, followed by Kale Gustafson’s 20.

“Those are two of the best players in D2, and they played extremely well, too,” Line said. “We did everything we could to stop them. I’m sure they had all their points they normally get, but we executed really well offensively too.”

SEM and Osceola matched shot for shot in the first quarter, with neither team going ahead by more than two possessions. The score was even tied at 10-10 nearly midway through until SEM went on a 5-0 run to take a 15-10 lead.

A Gustafson basket before the end of the quarter put the score at 15-12.

Both teams traded baskets in the second quarter, and SEM went into halftime with a 25-20 lead.

Osceola finally made its push at the start of the third quarter, going on a 12-2 run that saw the Bulldogs take a 32-27 lead. Both teams traded baskets until Osceola extended its lead to 36-30.

That’s when SEM regained the momentum, using a 7-0 run to close out the quarter with a 37-36 lead.

The Mustangs then started the fourth quarter with a 9-1 run to extend their lead to 46-37 and force Osceola into playing with more urgency. It led to SEM taking 24 free throws in the fourth quarter alone.

Osceola had one last push, cutting the deficit to two at 53-51 on a Zelasney 3, but the Bulldogs couldn’t find that one last shot when it mattered most. The Mustangs made most of their free throws down the stretch to win the game 54-62 and advance to the next round.

SEM faces Wynot at 6 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Center.

“I think we just started playing as a team a little bit better offensively,” Line said. “Our defensive pressure was better and we went back to man. … When we went back to man and just did a great job of helping on their best two players, then we played really good basketball again.”

SEM (62)

Jace Rosentreader 24, Kellen Eggleston 11, Creyton Line 9, Noah Eggleston 8, Ryan Arbuthnot 5, Jayson Guthard 3, Chance Daake 2.

Osceola (54)

Isaiah Zelasney 23, Kale Gustafson 20, Kolton Neujahr 5, Kelby Neujahr 3, Brayden Santos 2, Caleb Peterson 1.