Cole Wright blasts FNBO Nationals into second round in 3-2 victory over Lexington

Cole Wright’s third-inning two-run home run powered the FNBO Nationals into the second round of the A7 district tournament Friday in Hastings. The blast helped the Nationals to a 3-2 victory over Lexington at Duncan Field.

The Nationals advance to face No. 1-seeded Hastings Saturday in the double elimination tournament.

Lexington started the scoring with a pair of runs in the second inning, but North Platte responded only moments later.

North Platte’s first run in the third came on a Carsen Johnson single to center that scored Cooper Hill. Wright then scored both Johnson and himself, blasting a ball to center field.

Starter Rayce Moerke shut down Lexington from there, allowing just the two third-inning runs — one earned — in his complete game performance. He gave up four hits and struck out seven.

Wright and Johnson each finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate.

Daven Naylor took the loss for Lexington, giving up the three runs on seven hits while striking out nine in his six innings of work.

The fourth-seeded Nationals now get a shot at rival Hastings in a 7 p.m. first pitch match Saturday. Win or lose, the Nationals will play again Sunday. The championship round is Tuesday.

The North Platte juniors fell toi Kearney 11-0 and will play Saturday in the consolation side of their A-7 district tournament in Lexington.