2nd half shooting lifts Central over North Platte Community College

North Platte suffered its sixth loss of the season at the hands of Southeast on Saturday afternoon 92-81.

Saturday’s game saw three ties and five lead changes as the Knights and Storm battled back-and-forth in the opening five minutes of the first half. Tied 10-10, a Storm 6-0 run gave the road team the 16-10 advantage and a little momentum with 12:03 to play in the first half.

The Knights hit the reset button and made a charge to regain the lead, as a Jevarrick Butler connected on a corner three to give the lead back to the Knights at 17-16.

Knights and Storm continued to trade baskets and the lead for the next 10 minutes, before a late run by the Knights gave them the lead. Trailing 36-35, German Plotnikov connected on a pair of free throws which provided a spark for the Knights and propelled them to outscore the Storm 10-5 for the advantage at the break, 45-41.

In the second half, the Storm quickly made a charge at the deficit in the opening minutes. Leading 53-52 the Knights momentum began to switch as the Storm went on an 8-0 run to retake the lead with 13:07 to play.