2nd half shooting lifts Central over North Platte Community College

North Platte suffered its sixth loss of the season at the hands of Southeast on Saturday afternoon 92-81.
Saturday’s game saw three ties and five lead changes as the Knights and Storm battled back-and-forth in the opening five minutes of the first half. Tied 10-10, a Storm 6-0 run gave the road team the 16-10 advantage and a little momentum with 12:03 to play in the first half.
The Knights hit the reset button and made a charge to regain the lead, as a Jevarrick Butler connected on a corner three to give the lead back to the Knights at 17-16.
Knights and Storm continued to trade baskets and the lead for the next 10 minutes, before a late run by the Knights gave them the lead. Trailing 36-35, German Plotnikov connected on a pair of free throws which provided a spark for the Knights and propelled them to outscore the Storm 10-5 for the advantage at the break, 45-41.
In the second half, the Storm quickly made a charge at the deficit in the opening minutes. Leading 53-52 the Knights momentum began to switch as the Storm went on an 8-0 run to retake the lead with 13:07 to play.
The Storm quickly pushed their lead to double digits over the next five minutes, leading the Knights 70-60 with 8:13 to play. The Southeast lead climbed to 15 inside two minutes before Steven Garcia hit two 3-point shots on back-to-back offensive possessions.
The visiting Storm added one final bucket in the closing seconds to take the victory over the Knights, 92-81.
Plotnikov led the Knights in scoring totaling 22 points in 36 minutes of action. Trevon Dennis led the Knights on the glass with seven rebounds to go along with his 14 points.
The Knights (2-6, 1-1 NCCAC) will hit the road next weekend to take on Trinidad State Junior College on Friday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. at the Scott Gym in Trinidad, Colorado.