There wasn’t a chance Anthony Comfort would be taken out of the North Platte Plainsmen’s win against the Game Day Angels Monday.

Comfort was facing a shot at Plainsmen history if he could pitch the entirety — not that he knew it at the time. The Plainsmen never had a pitcher go the distance before.

He argued with coach Jared Jones to stay in the game. Comfort pleaded with the coaches to let him pitch the ninth inning, even though he was already over 100 pitches.

Comfort won out in the end. He pitched the Plainsmen’s first-ever complete game, helping his team to an 8-2 win, making history in the process.

“That’s pretty cool I get the chance to do that,” Comfort said. “Happy the coaches trust me to do that.”

Comfort had as good a start as anybody all season. He tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits in that span. Comfort also had a four-pitch first inning, backed up by a defense that made three routine plays.

“That set the tone, and then we came in and scored immediately,” Jones said. “That really set the tone.”

The seventh inning, though, is where a decision needed to be made on if they keep riding Comfort or pull him in favor of someone else.

Two Angels started scoring. An RBI groundout and an RBI double brought in two runs, then a walk had two runners on base with two outs, but a flyout got Comfort out of the inning.

The Plainsmen let him come out again in the eighth after some debating between the coaches, and Comfort responded with a 1-2-3 inning.

“He got through the eighth, and we knew we were going to have to beg for him to give us the ball,” Jones said.

Comfort echoed that statement, making his case to let him come out in the ninth and finish the game for his team.

“After the eighth inning, I had a little grudge match with the coaches and said that if I don’t get to stay in, I’m quitting,” Comfort said. “Everyone knew I was joking. I wanted that ninth inning.”

He walked a batter in the ninth, but he effectively shut down the Angels, capping off his day with a strikeout. He finished the game with 122 pitches.

When asked what worked so well for him on Monday, Comfort gave credit to his curveball.

“They were swinging over the top of it, and it came back into the zone for a strike,” Comfort said.

Comfort played for Jones last summer in Omaha in the Corn Belt league. He played for the Omaha Cropdusters. The trust between coach and player already existed, which helped in Jones’ decision to allow Comfort to close out the game. Jones said he knows exactly the kind of performance he’ll get out of Comfort.

“AC’s a dog, and every time he’s on the mound, there’s always a chance to win because we know he’s going to fill up the zone,” Jones said. “If he doesn’t have his best stuff that day, he’s still going to compete no matter what, and that gives us a chance to win.”