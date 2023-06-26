Anthony Comfort tossed a complete nine-inning game, the first in North Platte Plainsmen history, as the Plainsmen defeated the Game Day Angels 8-2 on Monday to close out the series.

“AC did his thing on the mound,” Plainsmen coach Jared Jones said. “I had the pleasure of coaching him last summer, and since I was able to bring him here this summer, I always know what I’m going to get out of him. I’m going to get a competitor that goes out there and throws his stuff and finds us a way to be in a ball game.”

Comfort held the Angels to two runs — both unearned — on five hits and three walks while striking out nine. Game Day seemed to be on the front foot against Comfort just once, scoring two runs in the seventh and putting another runner was on third with two outs, but Comfort forced a flyout to escape the jam.

He responded in the eighth inning with a 1-2-3 inning, prompting Jones to let him come back out for the ninth.

“We knew we were going to have to beg for him to give us the ball,” Jones said. “When we went out and scored those last-minute insurance runs, that sealed the deal of, ‘OK, this is his game to finish.’ It saves us a lot of pitching for this upcoming week of a lot of games.”

The North Platte offense also helped relieve some pressure early. Zach Knowlton had four hits, and Major Maydon reached base five times with three hits and two walks.

Kenneth Sugi also had three hits and drove in a run. Knowlton led the team with two RBI.

Jovan Suarez, Nick Hockemeyer and Carmelo Ortiz each got a hit in the win.

“The offense was doing their thing today,” Jones said. “I’m starting to see some more lively at-bats, some more team at-bats. To me, that’s a good sign. So hopefully, we can continue to keep that rolling.”

The Plainsmen scored twice in the first inning on a Sugi single and a Maydon double.

Knowlton’s stand-up triple in the second cleared the beases and extended the North Platte lead to 3-0.

The offense quieted down until the fifth, when Sugi’s double to left center scored another run, and a passed ball brought in a fifth run.

The Angels, though, showed some life in the seventh. A groundout brought in a run, and an RBI double to left scored a second run.

The Plainsmen responded in the bottom of the eighth. A run scored on a bad throw to first, then Suarez drove in a pair of runs with a single to set the score at 8-2.

The Plainsmen take the field again at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in a series opener against the Dodge City A’s at Bill Wood Field.