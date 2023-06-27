The Dodge City A’s defeated the North Platte Plainsmen 12-2 through eight innings in the series opener on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field.

“I don’t think they played bad,” Plainsmen coach Jared Jones said. “I think the other team just played better and executed better.”

Bryce Butterfield got the start, allowing six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out one through five innings. Dylan Graw relieved him for the next two innings, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one.

Nick Hockemeyer pitched the final inning, allowing four runs — two earned — on a hit and a walk with one strikeout.

Cade Owens, Kenneth Sugi and Hockemeyer each collected two hits in the game, and Hockemeyer drove in a run. Tucker Bond also drove in a run and got a hit.

“To me, there was a different mentality,” Jones said. “There was one team that was out there giving it all they got and trying to be the best version of themselves, and there was another team that was fine with just going through the motions. To me, that's the difference in the score.”

The A’s struck early in the top of the second with a fielder’s choice scoring the first run. Dodge City scored again in the third inning, this time with a RBI double and a 2-RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0.

The game was temporarily stopped part way through the bottom of the third due to a weather delay, and the Plainsmen seemed poised to take advantage. Hockemeyer drove in a run on the first at-bat back from the delay to cut the deficit to 4-1 with only one out, but North Platte couldn’t capitalize any more.

Dodge City responded in the top of the fourth when a bases-loaded walk scored a run to make it a 5-1 game. The A’s scored again in the fifth on a single, then twice more in the sixth with on a fielder’s choice and a groundout.

The A’s scored four more runs in the top of the eighth. They walked in a run, then scored on a wild pitch. Then a throwing error allowed two more runs to score.

North Platte got one more run in the bottom of the frame on a Tucker Bond single, but the game ended on a 10-run rule.

The Plainsmen face the A’s again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Wood Field.

“I am happy to say though, come tomorrow, I think we have a different team,” Jones said. “I am going to say that you’re going to see a lot better baseball out of our guys the next couple of games.”