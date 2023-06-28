The Plainsmen were held to just one hit in a loss to the Dodge City A’s on Wednesday at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

Ryan Kelly had the lone hit for the Plainsmen on a double in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cade Owens drove in the only run on a groundout in the bottom of the sixth.

Noah Soper got the start on the mound and went six innings, allowing six runs — four earned — on six hits and four walks while striking out four. Max Shultz relieved him for the next three innings, giving up just one hit and walking two while striking out three.

Dodge City quickly took control of the game with a two-run top of the first inning. The A’s then scored four in the third inning to put the score at 6-0 off an RBI single, a 2-run double and an error that scored the final run.

The Plainsmen struck out seven times, and the Dodge City pitchers forced North Platte into hitting right at the A’s players. North Platte only had four batters reach base.

One of those runners resulted in the Plainsmen’s only run of the game. Owens brought in Rui Yoshida on an groundout to set the score at 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth.

The Plainsmen finish the series with the A’s at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.