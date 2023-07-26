North Platte product Bryce Butterfield and Carmelo Ortiz received standing ovations for their final Plainsmen game, and North Platte put on a show in its final home game of the season in a 12-2 run-rule win over the Roughriders on Wednesday.

“Story book for all of us,” Plainsmen coach Jared Jones said. “Got Bryce his moment, got (Ortiz) his moment. We got the moments that they needed, and the sticks came alive.”

Butterfield went six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five. Nick Flores tossed the seventh inning and held the Roughriders scoreless.

Butterfield got a standing ovation for what could be his last ever baseball game as he was taken out of the game after the first batter of the seventh inning.

“He was locked in for his last start ever since he’s done now,” Jones said. “I think that helped him stay locked in longer. He knew that he was going to go give it everything that he had.”

Nick Hockemeyer and Kyle McConachie each had three hits and an RBI, and Gehrig Goldbeck, Kenneth Sugi and Sam Bond each had two hits. Sugi, Goldbeck and Jovan Suarez led the team with 2 RBI each.

The Plainsmen struck first with three runs in the bottom of the second. McConachie and Goldbeck had back-to-back RBI singles, then a third run scored on a fielding error.

Colorado got a run back on an single in the fourth, but the Plainsmen answered with an RBI groundout to go back up 4-1.

The Roughriders scored their final run in the fifth inning off an RBI groundout.

Suarez hit an one-run single with the bases loaded to push the score to 5-2, then Sugi brought in another run on a fielder’s choice. A third run scored on that play after the Roughriders threw the ball away.

Then the Plainsmen won the game in the seventh inning after scoring five runs. North Platte scored back-to-back runs on walks, then Sugi hit an RBI single to left. Tucker Bond scored a run on a fielder’s choice, then Sam Bond scored the fifth and final run on a single up the middle.

“The boys were locked in,” Jones said. “I think they understood that not only was it the last time in front of the home fans, but if we didn’t come out staying focused and ready to go, then we were going to leave a bitter taste in some of the fans that were out here’s mouths.”