An error scored Jovan Suarez in the bottom of the ninth to give the North Platte Plainsmen an 11-10 win over the Dodge City A’s in the series finale on Thursday at Bill Wood Field.

Tucker Bond bunted a ball down the third base line, and an overthrow to first allowed Suarez to score the game-winning run from second. Suarez had reached base on a leadoff double in the previous at bat.

“The nine that I put on the field were the nine that showed up when I asked them to,” Plainsmen coach Jared Jones said. “They didn’t ask why. Didn’t say, ‘Why do I have to do this?’ They said, ‘I’ll be there,’ and they didn’t complain one single time. They did what we asked. That to me says a guy that is willing to show up whenever I need them there, they’re going to show up whenever I need them in a game.”

It wasn’t a pretty game — there were a combined 16 errors — but the Plainsmen left the game with a bounce-back win after dropping the first two games to the A’s.

“As soon as we scored those five runs, our guys were never out of it,” Jones said.

Zach Knowlton, Cade Owens and Carmelo Ortiz each had two hits, and Knowlton led the team with two RBI.

Suarez, Brayden Zirkle and Trey Runge each had a hit, and Owens and Major Maydon each drove in a run.

Peyton Ramsey got the start, going 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs — seven earned — on six hits and a walk while striking out three. Hideyoshi Kawahara relieved him over the next 4 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on six hits while striking out two.

Justin Santos struck out one, and the only batter to reach base on his watch came off an error.

Dodge City had full control of the game at the start. The A’s six runs through the first three innings to take a 6-0 lead.

The Plainsmen showed life in the bottom of the third with an explosive five run inning to cut the deficit to one at 6-5. Knowlton was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score the first run, then Owens laced a 2-RBI single to center to score two more. A run scored on a double steal, then that fifth run came on a Dodge CIty error.

Dodge City responded with three runs in the next inning to extend its lead to 9-5, but the Plainsmen came back out in the bottom of the inning with a four-run frame to tie the game at 9-9.

Knowlton hit an RBI single to bring in a run, then Owens and Maydon hit back-to-back RBI groundouts. A throwing error on the Maydon groundout scored a second run to tie the game.

Neither team could break the tie until the top of the seventh, when Dodge City took the lead on an infield hit.

The Plainsmen didn’t respond until the bottom of the eighth when Maydon hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring in the tying run.

North Platte made quick work of the A’s in the top of the ninth, then got the game-winning run in the bottom of the frame.

“What I want more than anything out of this interview is for anybody that listens to this to understand that if you show up every single day and don’t complain, you don’t ever think badly about anybody, you just do your job … the game’s going to reward you,” Jones said. “That’s the best thing about baseball, it will reward you.”