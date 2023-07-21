The Denver Cougars scored seven runs in the third inning as the Cougars defeated the North Platte Plainsmen 14-4 on Friday in North Platte.

The game kicks off a six-game home stretch, North Platte’s final home games of the regular season.

Bryce Butterfield got the start on the mound, going three innings and allowing seven runs – two earned – on nine hits and two walks. Nick Flores tossed two innings, giving up five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three.

Hideyoshi Kawahara pitched three innings of scoreless baseball, and Justin Santos tossed the ninth inning, allowing two unearned runs on a hit.

Gehrig Goldbeck led the Plainsmen with three hits, and Noah Prince had two hits and two RBI. Prince also hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.

North Platte took an early lead in the second inning after scoring on an error. Denver, though, responded with seven runs in the top of the third after getting seven hits.

The Cougars added to that lead with a 2-run home run in the top of the fourth, then an RBI double, an RBI groundout and an RBI single in the top of the fifth to go up 12-1.

North Platte finally answered back in the bottom of the sixth with Prince’s solo shot, then again in the seventh with Rui Yoshida’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Denver scored two more runs in the top of the ninth, but Cade Owens hit an RBI single to set the score at 14-4.

Game 2 of the three-game series begins at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.