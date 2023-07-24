The Plainsmen couldn’t hold on to an early 3-0 lead as North Platte fell to the Colorado Roughriders 5-4 in the opener of North Platte’s final home series of the season on Monday at Bill Wood Field.

“Early on, we had guys on base. We had a lot of stuff we could’ve done,” Plainsmen coach Jared Jones said. “A couple calls didn’t go our way, a couple things happened, and it affected our entire outcome.”

Peyton Ramsey got the start on the mound, allowing four runs on 10 hits and two walks through 4 1/3 innings while striking out three. Max Shultz relieved him through 2 1/3 innings, giving up two hits. Although he wasn’t credited with a run, he did allow a two-run single the inning he came in.

Matt Slowik went 1 1/3 innings, allowing three base runners, but getting out of both jams he faced. Nick Flores tossed the ninth and allowed a run.

Gehrig Goldbeck, Nick Hockemeyer, Kenneth Sugi, Brayden Zirkle, Sam Bond and Rui Yoshida each had a hit in the game, and Sugi led with two RBI.

The Plainsmen struck first in the bottom of the first. Hockemeyer and Sugi both had RBI singles, and a third run scored on a double steal attempt.

North Platte struggled to score again after that. Meanwhile, Colorado chipped away at the lead with a run in the third and fourth innings. The Roughriders took the lead in the top of the fifth off a two-run single to take a 4-3 lead.

The Plainsmen continued to struggle offensively, and Colorado took advantage with an insurance run in the top of the ninth.

North Platte, despite all its earlier struggles, still had a prime opportunity to win the game after Sugi walked in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and scored with only one out.

But back-to-back strikeouts ended the game at 5-4.

“I just want to see them come out and compete,” Jones said. “The fans deserve our absolute best.”

Monday’s game marked the debut of FNBO Senior Tristen Beyer, who will be joining the team for the remainder of the season now that the FNBO Nationals senior American Legion season is over. He went 0-3 and reached base after he was hit by a pitch.

“He showed maturity,” Jones said. “That’s all there is to it. He showed a lot of maturity, and I was really happy to see that. Whatever school gets him is going to get a good one.”