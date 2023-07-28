Despite all the ups and downs, all the highs and lows of the 2023 season, North Platte Plainsmen coach Jared Jones wouldn’t trade any of it.

Not all the frustration of the season, not all the major moments players saw both on and off the field. Jones learned a lot.

“We had an opportunity just to play a game that we played since (we were) kids, and I told them that every single day,” Jones said. “It was a blessing.”

The Plainsmen will officially end their season with a three-game series in Hays against the Larks which started Friday, but Wednesday’s 12-2 run-rule win over the Colorado Roughriders marked the final home game.

And North Platte’s offense was on full display in its final two home games of the season. The Plainsmen scored 30 runs on 31 hits in two drubbings of the Roughriders in what might have been North Platte’s best two games of the season.

“(It was) storybook for all of us,” Jones said.

There were definitely moments of frustration sprinkled throughout the summer. The Plainsmen only won eight times at Bill Wood Field and six times on the road. There were also games where the opponents just had a leg up over North Platte at every turn.

There were blown leads, there were losing streaks. There were moments where North Platte just didn’t look competitive.

At one point in the season, Jones was at a loss for words after a home loss to the Dodge City A’s on June 28. He was critical of how the team performed, especially after they played well in an 8-2 win over the Game Day Angels two days before.

After all those struggles, though, there were plenty of reasons for this season to go down as a memorable one.

One of the biggest moments might have been Anthony Comfort’s complete game, the first complete game in North Platte Plainsmen history. That game was the 8-2 win over the Angels mentioned earlier.

Comfort only allowed two runs on five hits in North Platte’s only game before noon this season, and Comfort jokingly said he needed to fight to stay in the game.

“After the eighth inning, I kind of had a little grudge match with the coaches and said that if I don’t get to stay in, I was quitting,” Comfort said at the time. “Everybody knows I was joking.”

The Plainsmen had walk off wins, wins off of errors in the bottom of the ninth and everything in between.

North Platte also had four Japanese players as mainstays in the lineup. Pitchers Hideyoshi Kawahara and Sota Inden and infielders Mitsuki Kohno and Rui Yoshida brought a new style of baseball that a lot of the team learned from, and Jones said they were some of the hardest workers he’s ever seen.

“The culture that it creates is, ‘I’m going to work my butt off no matter what and I know that I’ve been working my whole life for this and I’m going to be better,’” Jones said.

There were also off the field events that led to some powerful moments in the game. North Platte native Bryce Butterfield became a father midway through the season, which meant he was no longer traveling with the team, but he continued to play when the Plainsmen were home.

Wednesday was Butterfield’s final appearance as a Plainsmen, and it was one of his best outings of the season.

He allowed just two runs — both unearned — on five hits through six innings. He even got a standing ovation and a proper send off by his teammates after being pulled from the game after the first batter of the seventh.

Butterfield and catcher Carmelo Ortiz were both taken out at the same time so they could both have an ovation.

“Got Bryce his moment, got Melo his moment,” Jones said.

Through every up and down, though, Jones said he is grateful for his time in North Platte this summer, and he learned a lot about being a coach.

“There were a lot of learning moments for a lot of people. I’m anxious to see if they learned as much as I learned from them,” Jones said. “It’s one of those things where I always try to take something away, and the fact that all the people that helped make this possible worked their tails off through all the rain outs, the rain delays, the unnecessary stuff that happened just outside of our control. Everybody that stuck with us through the end, that makes it so much worth it.”

Plainsmen beat Roughriders in final home game of the season

North Platte product Bryce Butterfield and Carmelo Ortiz received standing ovations for their final Plainsmen game, and North Platte put on a show in its final home game of the season in a 12-2 run-rule win over the Roughriders on Wednesday.

“Story book for all of us,” Plainsmen coach Jared Jones said. “Got Bryce his moment, got (Ortiz) his moment. We got the moments that they needed, and the sticks came alive.”

Butterfield went six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five. Nick Flores tossed the seventh inning and held the Roughriders scoreless.

Butterfield got a standing ovation for what could be his last ever baseball game as he was taken out of the game after the first batter of the seventh inning.

“He was locked in for his last start ever since he’s done now,” Jones said. “I think that helped him stay locked in longer. He knew that he was going to go give it everything that he had.”

Nick Hockemeyer and Kyle McConachie each had three hits and an RBI, and Gehrig Goldbeck, Kenneth Sugi and Sam Bond each had two hits. Sugi, Goldbeck and Jovan Suarez led the team with 2 RBI each.

The Plainsmen struck first with three runs in the bottom of the second. McConachie and Goldbeck had back-to-back RBI singles, then a third run scored on a fielding error.

Colorado got a run back on a single in the fourth, but the Plainsmen answered with an RBI groundout to go back up 4-1.

The Roughriders scored their final run in the fifth inning off an RBI groundout.

Suarez hit a one-run single with the bases loaded to push the score to 5-2, then Sugi brought in another run on a fielder’s choice. A third run scored on that play after the Roughriders threw the ball away.

Then the Plainsmen won the game in the seventh inning after scoring five runs. North Platte scored back-to-back runs on walks, then Sugi hit an RBI single to left. Tucker Bond scored a run on a fielder’s choice, then Sam Bond scored the fifth and final run on a single up the middle.

“The boys were locked in,” Jones said. “I think they understood that not only was it the last time in front of the home fans, but if we didn’t come out staying focused and ready to go, then we were going to leave a bitter taste in some of the fans that were out here’s mouths.”