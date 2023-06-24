The Plainsmen kicked off a three-game series against the Game Day Angels with a 14-8 loss on Saturday at Bill Wood Field.

Sota Inden got the start for the Plainsmen, going four innings and allowing six runs — five earned — on eight hits and five walks while striking out four.

“Sota didn’t have his best stuff today,” Plainsmen coach Jared Jones said. “I think he got squeezed a little bit behind the plate, he’s not really used to it. It is what it is, but we’ve got to adjust to it.”

Max Schultz relieved him through 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs — seven earned — on four hits and a walk while striking out one. Hideyoshi Kawahara tossed the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing just one baserunner while striking out three.

Mitsuki Kohno, Major Maydon, Nick Hockemeyer and Brayden Zirkle each had two hits, and Maydon led the team with three RBI, two of which came on a home run.

That homer came in the bottom of the first inning to give the Plainsmen a 2-0 lead. That lead held until the top of the third.

The Angels scored a run in the top of the second, then took the lead in the third with three runs off a single followed by 2-RBI hit.

Game Day extended the lead the next inning with two runs on a single and a ball that was thrown away.

The Plainsmen responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. Zach Knowlton’s sacrifice fly brought in a run, then Kohno’s double cut the deficit to two at 6-4.

The Angels, though, gradually kept increasing their lead. Game Day scored off a solo home run in the sixth inning then scored six in the seventh on a single, a wild pitch and a grand slam.

The Plainsmen responded with a little league inside the park home run. Hockemeyer hit a double, but he headed toward third after the ball was thrown away trying to get a runner out at third. He scored as a result, and the play resulted in three Plainsmen runs.

North Platte added one more run in the eighth inning on a Maydon single to put the score at 14-8.

“Overall, we swung it alright,” Jones said. “They made a couple mistakes for us and we took advantage of it. I would like to see more consistency, honestly. If we’re going to go out, score a couple and then be complacent, it’s going to hurt us moving forward still.”