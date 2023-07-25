The Plainsmen scored 10 runs in the first inning of a 18-8 run rule win over the Colorado Roughriders on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field.

Both teams will take the field at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the Plainsmen’s final home game of the 2023 season.

“They made some mistakes, and we let them,” Plainsmen coach Jared Jones said. “We played great baseball all the way around. That’s all there is to it. They helped us out a lot, but we also did what we needed to do.”

North Platte set the tone early mostly due to Colorado’s struggles on the mound. The Roughriders walked nine batters and hit a batter in the first inning alone. Five of those walks and the hit by pitch were with bases loaded and resulted in a run.

The Plainsmen only had three hits in that first inning, and all three were RBI singles by Trey Runge, Rui Yoshida and Nick Hockemeyer.

Yoshida, Runge, Jovan Suarez, Carmelo Ortiz and Kyle McConachie each had two hits, and Tucker Bond led the team with three RBI.

Anthony Comfort tossed six innings, allowing four runs — Plainsmen scored 16 runs by then — on nine hits and one walk. Michael Hanna relieved him in the seventh, but only lasted 2/3 of an inning. He walked six batters and allowed four runs to score before Hideyoshi Kawahara came in to close out the inning.

“We knew we had our guy on the mound,” Jones said of Comfort. “He’s our workhorse all year, and anytime he’s on the mound, we have a good chance anyway.”

The Roughriders started whittling away at the lead in the second and third innings, scoring one run in the second and two in the third to cut the deficit to seven at 10-3.

North Platte responded with five runs in the bottom of the third to go back up by 12. A run scored on a passed ball, then Tucker Bond lined a two-run double to bump the score to 13-3. Runge drove in a run with a single, which he turned into a little league home run after the Roughriders overthrew the ball into the outfield when Runge tried to go to second. Colorado had thrown the ball home originally trying to get the runner out at the plate.

Colorado added a run in the fifth inning, but North Platte responded in the sixth when a balk scored a run to put the score at 16-4.

The Roughriders scored four off Hanna in an attempt to avoid a run rule in the seventh, but North Platte scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

A Yoshida sacrifice fly scored the first run, then the shortstop dropped Hockemeyer’s pop up that allowed a run to score.

“You hope that your bats figured out what they were trying to figure out all summer, if they hadn’t yet or if they were consistent throughout the summer, you want them to be consistent until the very end,” Jones said. “Every single guy had at least one hit tonight, so that’s always great to see.”