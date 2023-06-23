The North Platte Plainsmen split a doubleheader against the Australian Select Colts on Friday, losing the first game 3-2 and winning the second 8-4 at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

“I thought we came out pretty flat in Game 1, and I don’t think we should have lost that game,” Plainsmen coach Jared Jones said. “In Game 2, we finally got small ball rolling. We were able to steal a few runs doing that, and that’s our team’s identity, especially when the wind is blowing in 40 miles-per-hour, and we can’t get it over anybody’s heads.”

Noah Soper tossed a complete game in a losing effort in the first seven-inning game. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 10.

Nick Hockemeyer led the team with two hits and had the lone Plainsmen RBI. Kenneth Sugi, Ryan Kelly and Rui Yoshida each had a hit in the loss.

The Colts scored two runs in the first inning off a 2-RBI single, then they added another run in the third off an RBI single.

The Plainsmen mounted a late comeback in the sixth inning when Hockemeyer drove in Sugi on a single. North Platte scored again in the bottom of the seventh when an error by the catcher allowed a run to cross, but the Plainsmen couldn’t finish the comeback.

That momentum carried over into the second game though.

The Plainsmen, down 2-0 going into the third inning, found some offensive rhythm, scoring three runs and taking the lead.

Jovan Suarez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, then another run scored on a throw down attempt to second. Kyle McConachie’s RBI double in the same at-bat made the score 3-2.

North Platte scored another run in the bottom of the third off another throw down attempt to second with a runner already on third.

Australian Select tied the game in the next half inning off an error that scored two runs, but the Plainsmen responded with a two-run bottom of the frame.

A run crossed due to a bad throw back into the infield, then a sacrifice bunt scored the second run to extend the lead to 6-4.

The Plainsmen added some insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with a Sugi RBI single and an RBI fielder's choice in which everyone was safe to set the score at 8-4.

Peyton Ramsey went four innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits and three walks while striking out five. Justin Santos got the win, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one.

McConachie and Zach Knowlton each had two hits, and McConachie, Sugi, Suarez and Trey Runge each drove in a run.

“(Australian Select’s) play style and the way they just go about their business, I love it,” Jones said. “It’s straight business, but it’s also not forgetting that hey, we are playing baseball. It’s a game that fun, and I love that. I think that’s the best mentality one guy can have on the baseball field.”