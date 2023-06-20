The North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Greeley Grays 6-5 with the game-winning run being scored on an error in the ninth inning Tuesday at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

The Plainsmen got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the top of the ninth to help set up the winning run in the bottom of the frame.

Noah Soper loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter with the game tied at 5-5. He then struck out the next batter, got the next guy to fly out to left field then got the third batter to pop up to the shortstop to escape unscathed.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ryan Kelly hit a shallow flyout to center field that kept Mitsuki Kohno at third base rather than tagging up. A bad throw back to the pitcher from the center fielder allowed Kohno to reach home, winning the game for the Plainsmen.

The Plainsmen scored six unanswered runs to win the game.

“I’m happy we won,” Plainsmen coach Jared Jones said. “I’m happy we found a way to overcome everything and just be better than the other team, but overall, it’s a mindset of you get here, and you’re here to play baseball. I did not appreciate the way that our guys came out and were flat.”

Bryce Butterfield got the start on the mound, allowing five runs — one earned — on eight hits and five walks through 4 2/3 innings while striking out four. Nicholai Arbach relieved him for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless action, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out four.

Peyton Ramsey tossed the next inning and only gave up one hit, and Soper didn’t allow a run in the ninth.

Cade Owens led the offense with two hits, and Kenneth Sugi, Trey Runge and Kyle McConachie each had an RBI.

“As I told the guys, we came out flat, and it pissed me off,” Jones said. “We let too many things kind of set our tone, and it’s just something I don’t get.”

That flat start allowed the Grays to take a 5-0 lead early. Greeley scored in the second inning on a 2-RBI single followed by an RBI single to go up 3-0. Butterfield walked in a run in the top of the fourth with bases loaded, then he gave up an RBI single to give the Grays the 5-0 lead.

The game remained quiet until the bottom of the seventh, when Sugi hit an RBI single, and a second run scored on a throwing error on the same play to cut the deficit to three at 5-2.

The Plainsmen then tied the game the next inning. A run scored on a fielder’s choice, then a run was walked in followed by an RBI groundout to tie the game at 5-5.

North Platte then escaped the bases-loaded, no-out top of the ninth inning, followed by the error that got the Plainsmen its first win at home.

Tuesday’s game kicked off a 13-game home stretch for the Plainsmen that will run until July 4, when North Platte hosts the U.S. Military War Dogs.

“It’s definitely a good thing going into the home stretch,” Jones said.