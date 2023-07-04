Whether it was scoring 14 runs, putting position players in to pitch or even bringing coach Jared Jones in to pitch, the North Platte Plainsmen put on a show on the Fourth of July in a 14-2 win over the U.S. Military War Dogs on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field.

The Plainsmen played in front of its biggest crowd of the season, and they entertained the fans all game long.

The bats sparked early, with the Plainsmen taking a 1-0 lead on a Major Maydon RBI single.

North Platte scored three more runs in the second thanks to a fielder’s choice in which everyone was safe, an RBI groundout and an RBI single up the middle.

The Plainsmen scored four more in the third and two more in the fourth to build a 10-run lead.

Starting pitcher Peyton Ramsey struck out six batters in his four innings of work and kept the War Dogs scoreless.

North Platte’s usual fielders started entering the game as pitchers in the fifth inning. First up was Ryan Kelly, who struck out the side, but allowed a run to score.

Cade Owens entered in the sixth, also allowing a run while striking out one.

Maydon came in the seventh inning and stole the show. By this point, the pitching crew was playing in the field, and when one of them made an error, Maydon jokingly told the coaches to pull him from the game.

Other silly antics got the crowd excited, and Maydon’s one inning saw the War Dogs not score any runs.

Noah Prince pitched the eighth inning, also keeping the War Dogs scoreless while striking out three.

Then Jones came in to finish the game in the ninth. His first pitch sailed over everyone’s heads and into the parking lot behind the grandstands.

He finished the game by getting the War Dogs out 1-2-3, sending everyone to the postgame firework show happy.