North Platte Plainsmen outfielder Zach Knowlton hopes Monday’s performance against the Game Day Angels could be a turning point for him this summer.

Knowlton collected four hits in the win, his second multi-hit game of the season, and it felt as if the Spring Hill, Kansas, native could have found his stride.

“I’ve been struggling lately, and I had to simplify it, try to hunt a strike,” Knowlton said on Monday. “Quit trying to guess on pitches and stuff like that, but that’s what helped me today.”

Knowlton, a rising sophomore at Highland Community College (Kan.), is using this summer as a way to develop further as a player while having fun in a new place.

He got the chance to come out to North Platte when his hitting coach at Highland, Jared Jones, took the head coaching job for the Plainsmen. He is one of four Scotties on the Plainsmen this year alongside Kyle McConachie, Brayden Zirkle and Dylan Graw.

“He’s what got me out here,” Knowlton said. “I’ve been with him, and I just followed him out here.”

Knowlton picked Highland Community College because it was close enough that he could see his family when he wanted to, but it was far enough away to where he still had to travel to get back.

Knowlton played in 51 games as a freshman. He led the Scotties in at-bats and stolen bases and was tied for the lead in walks. He also had 42 hits, 25 RBI and a .247 batting average.

His numbers on the Plainsmen so far this season have reflected that. He’s batting .246, around where he was at Highland. He leads North Platte in at-bats. He’s also tied for third in stolen bases, second in walks and tied for third in RBI.

His four-hit day on Monday against the Angles rose his batting average from .203 to .250. Another hit on Tuesday raised his average to .258, the highest his average had been all season.

“I feel like I’ve been finding the barrel good lately,” Knowlton said. “Did a good job taking it (opposite field on Monday). I think my preparation really helped.”

Monday’s game was also the only game all season the Plainsmen played and will play at 11 a.m., as opposed to a night or early afternoon game.

“That might be it. Maybe I’m just a morning person,” Knowlton joked. “Nah, something just clicked today. I got to figure out what it was and stick to it.”

Knowlton said he’s enjoying his time in North Platte this summer, and he’s starting to mesh with his teammates.

“The guys are good, the team is fun to play with,” Knowlton said. “Everybody is starting to grow closer, stuff like that. It’s going well.”