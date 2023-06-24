Plainsmen pitchers Sota Inden and Hideyoshi Kawahara heard all about the Buffalo Bill Rodeo from their host families.

It just so happened the North Platte Plainsmen were off that day, so Inden and Kawahara, along with their host families and teammates, made plans to go experience the rodeo for the first time on June 14. It was the start of Nebraskaland Days.

Inden and Kawahara are two of four Japanese players on the Plainsmen this summer, and where they’re from, Tokyo, they don’t have rodeo. The Buffalo Bill presented an opportunity for these players to experience something new, one of many reasons they came to the United States to play college baseball.

“That was so exciting,” Inden said. “I’m seeking new experiences in America, so that was a good experience for me.”

“That is really fun for me,” Kawahara, nicknamed Yoshi by his teammates, echoed. “I never heard of rodeo when I lived in Japan, and then I came here, and my host family told me what the rodeo is. Rodeo is awesome for me.”

This summer is all about experiencing a different lifestyle, and a different culture. At the same time, Inden and Yoshi, alongside teammates Mitsuki Kohno and Rui Yoshida, are hoping to bring a little bit of their lives to North Platte as well.

They all came to the U.S. for different reasons.

Inden believed he had no chance to play Japanese college baseball, so he came to the U.S. to play. Kohno wanted to experience the difference between Japanese and American baseball, and he also wanted to reach the MLB.

Yoshida also wanted to experience American baseball, and Yoshi loved watching MLB and college baseball growing up.

“When I was a junior high school student, I watched MLB and college baseball, and I was like, ‘This is awesome,’” Yoshi said. “In the future, I wanted to play college baseball, that’s why I came to the U.S.”

Yoshi, Inden and Yoshida all came from Tokyo and knew each other growing up. Inden said he joined the team because Yoshi invited him to, and there was a spot available for him.

It also helps to have familiar faces for Yoshida, whose English isn’t as strong. Yoshi helped interpret his interview for this story when Yoshida couldn’t come up with the words to say or understand the question being asked fully.

Yoshida can also communicate better with his teammates because his Japanese speaking teammates are there.

“Sometimes, the Japanese guys help me with English,” Yoshida said. “I’m so happy the guys are here.”

Mitsuki is from Osaka. He stressed just how different playing in the U.S. is than playing in Japan. Everything from how the players play and how they act to the strengths of both styles.

“Very different. I feel different in practice,” Mitsuki said. “In America, we do very short practice(s), like two hours. In Japan, I used to practice 10 hours on the holidays and weekends. This is better, here is better, America is better. American baseball is better.”

All four players stressed the differences. American baseball is all about power. It’s dynamic. Yoshida referred to it as a festival, especially when it comes to celebrating home runs.

Japanese baseball is all about playing what Americans would refer to as small ball. Drag bunts. Base running. A focus on the fundamentals.

“Japanese baseball style literally fits the American baseball style,” Mitsuki said. “No one drag bunts a lot, and I have confidence in my base running. Better than American. The Japanese need to practice a lot on hitting. No power.”

The focus on the fundamentals has gained the attention of Plainsmen coach Jared Jones, who praised all four players for the effort they put in.

“The culture that it creates is, 'I’m going to work my butt off no matter what and I know that I’ve been working my whole life for this and I’m going to be better,’” Jones said.

Jones called Inden one of the hardest workers he has ever seen.

“The passion that he plays with, to me, is something that honestly Americans will never understand, and there are a lot of other players that will not ever understand it,” he said. “The fact he gets to pitch with that every single time makes him 10 times better.

Jones called Yoshi one of the best teammates he’s ever seen.

“Day in and day out, he shows up with a great attitude,” he said.

As for Yoshida and Kohno, both infielders, Jones said their defense is “textbook.”

“(Mitsuki’s) defense is honestly one of the best I’ve seen,” Jones said. “Mentally, he’s just way above the game, and I love that. (Yoshida) just does everything you need a second baseman to do. A little bit of a quieter guy, but he’s the kind of mellow-it-out guy that we also need to all be able to rely on.”

How does all that transfer over to a team dynamic? Jones’ answer shows just how much he values having Inden, Yoshi, Yoshida and Mitsuki on the team this season.

“The hard work mentality, more than anything,” he said.

Plainsmen split doubleheader with Australian Select

The North Platte Plainsmen split a doubleheader against the Australian Select Colts on Friday, losing the first game 3-2 and winning the second 8-4 at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

Noah Soper tossed a complete game in a losing effort in the first seven-inning game. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 10.

Peyton Ramsey went four innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits and three walks while striking out five in the second game. Justin Santos got the win, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one.

McConachie and Zach Knowlton each had two hits, and McConachie, Sugi, Suarez and Trey Runge each drove in a run in the second game.