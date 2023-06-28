Major Maydon is using his summer in North Platte with the Plainsmen to rediscover the joy he feels playing baseball.

Midway through the Plainsmen season, Maydon said he’s doing just that. He’s using this college wood bat season to have fun and experience something new.

“In my exit meeting with my coach, I told my (college) coach I want to come out here (to North Platte) and have some fun,” Maydon said. “I’ve been doing that. I’ve been having a lot of fun, fan interaction and stuff like that, playing good baseball.”

His spring season at Colorado Christian, a D-II university in Lakewood, Colorado, was a tough one mentally for Maydon. Although he had a .312 batting average — the sixth highest on the team out of those who played 75% of the team’s total games — and racked up 44 hits and 26 RBI his sophomore year, the game he loved was becoming a grind.

“I got a little stressed out this past spring, playing a lot of baseball,” Maydon said. “It kind of took the joy and fun out of baseball for myself. I got in my head.”

After an impressive two-game stretch in which Maydon has collected five hits in nine at-bats and walked three times, that fun Maydon is looking for is starting to shine through.

In his most recent game Monday against the Game Day Angels, Maydon reached base all five times he came up. He also brought in a run in the win.

“I’m seeing the ball better,” Maydon said after Monday’s game. “Just good team offense, stuff like that. Vibes were better today.”

Maydon said he adjusted after a slider in his first-at bat fooled him. When he saw it again, he lined the pitch down the right field line for a double. He also sat on the pitcher’s fastball and was on time with the off-speed pitches, which helped him connect for two more hits.

Maydon, a Leander, Texas, native, committed to Colorado Christian for many reasons, but the biggest two were probably that he would play right away as a freshman. It also was a conservative Christian university, which fit into his background in what he wanted in a school.

“It was difficult at first, but being in that Christian community for me personally helped,” Maydon said on adjusting to Colorado Christian.

He also got baptized his freshman year.

“It helped me grow with my teammates, and adjusting to that community was really, really easy,” Maydon said. “I haven’t looked back since.”

When it came to adjusting to North Platte for the summer, Maydon said he had no issue. His host family has been awesome. His teammates have been fun to be around too. He also takes time to explore the community and take extra practice reps with the FNBO Nationals Legion baseball team in the mornings sometimes.

He said he loves being a Midwesterner for the summer.

“I’m extremely extroverted,” Maydon said. “I have no issue being friends with anybody.”

A number of players from his conference also play on the teams the Plainsmen face. That makes Maydon excited to get back to college and face them again come the spring.

He’s also hoping to take his experience playing for the Plainsmen back to Colorado Christian to help his team succeed next season.

Above all, though, he’s rediscovering his love for the game and learning not to let it stress him out too much.

“It’s a game at the end of the day,” Maydon said.