Brothers Sam and Tucker Bond have been playing baseball together all their lives, so it’s only natural they both came to North Platte together this summer for the Plainsmen.

Sam and Tucker, along with their brother Colton, are triplets. Sam and Tucker play baseball, and that journey has taken them from team to team and location to location together.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Sam said. “(When) we were growing up, we had that person to practice with, play catch with. Baseball is mentally draining at times, so it’s kind of good to have someone else going through the same thing. We’ve kind of always planned it. It makes it easier on us, it makes it easier on our parents.”

Now, both are playing for the Plainsmen, continuing that tradition of playing together. Sam is an outfielder, while Tucker is a first baseman. This allowed them to shine in their own ways while still supporting the teams they played for. The brothers weren’t competing against each other, they were competing with each other.

“I think it was always the plan (to play college ball together),” Sam said. “We usually had similar skill sets, so I kind of felt like we would end up at the same place. I feel like we complement each other pretty well.”

Sam and Tucker play college ball at Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Tucker hit .304 last season with 45 hits and 31 RBI in 148 at bats. Sam hit .236 with 17 hits and 14 RBI in 72 at bats.

They both transferred in from Vernon Community College nearly three years ago and are set to enter this senior season next spring.

“I think (playing together) just kind of worked out that way honestly,” Tucker said. “We’ve always had the same schools be interested in us. We wanted to stay together, but if God took us in different directions and took us to different schools, then we would’ve done that too, but we stayed together for the most part, so it’s pretty cool.”

It also led them to North Platte for the summer, after their coach at OPSU set them up with Plainsmen coach Jared Jones to play wood bat baseball.

“We didn’t really know about North Platte or anything like that,” Tucker said, “but … we came out here and enjoyed it. It’s surprisingly a nice town.”

Tucker called playing baseball with his brother a “dream.” Whether it’s through high school ball, college ball or summer ball, the Bond brothers will always have someone to throw the ball to or just practice with.

And their bond, not only as brothers who grew up together, but also as teammates, helped shape their baseball identities.

“I don’t really know any other way, I guess I would say,” Tucker said. “It definitely helped along the way.”

“I don’t really know anything other than that,” Sam said.