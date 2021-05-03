Big sixth inning propels Knights to victory over Southeast

NORTH PLATTE — The North Platte Community College softball team scored six runs in the sixth inning to rally past Southeast Community College on Sunday afternoon.

“We played our hearts out today,” coach Janelle Higgins said. “I am very proud of these young ladies for not giving up when it got tough.”

In the top of the first inning, the Knights had to work out of a jam as Southeast put their first two batters on base. Nevaeh Ramirez entered the pitcher’s circle and calmly struck out the next three batters. In the bottom half of the frame, Zoey Bredleau-Beehler put the Knights on the board as she connected on a 2-2 pitch and sent it over the fence to give North Platte a 1-0 lead.

Southeast responded in the top of the second inning with a three-run shot to left field to take the lead as the momentum began to switch in the favor of the Storm. North Platte cut into the two-run deficit in the bottom of the inning, as a single by Morganne Brown gave the Knights an early baserunner. Kirsten Greenwalt stepped to the plate and doubled to center field on a 1-0 count to put two Knights in scoring position with no one down.

Jenny Singer hit a fly ball to score Brown from third to cut the deficit back to one at 3-2.