Bill Wood Field receives upgrades ahead of season

When baseball fans head to Bill Wood Field for the first time this summer, whether it’s for the FNBO Nationals season opener Tuesday or for the North Platte Plainsmen on May 24, they will notice a few changes to North Platte’s resident ballpark.

“A lot of it this year is cosmetic,” Plainsmen operator Chuck Heeman said. “It’s between us, the legion program and the city. We’re going to paint the buildings. One thing that people are going to see is the outfield advertising signs are going to be more the traditional signs where you put them up.”

Signs already started going up on Sunday. The former painted-on advertisements in the outfield have been painted over to make room for new signs. And additional signs in center, left and right field will have a distance marker with both the Nationals’ and Plainsmen’s logos on it.

The Nationals had the rights to advertising at Bill Wood Field, but Heeman said the Plainsmen worked out a deal with the team to take control.

“What we do is we go to Legion when we first start talking, and we say, ‘What is that worth to you?’ he said. “Concessions and advertising. They come up with a number, we talk to them and the Plainsmen write them a check for every year on the lease.

“It’s then on us as the Plainsmen to get that sponsorship income to be able to reimburse,” Heeman added.

The only exception for advertising is the Nationals’ main sponsor, FNBO. The bank will still have its logo around the field representing the Nationals, including on the scoreboard in center field.

Heeman said there are plans to repaint the dugouts and the locker rooms, and the Plainsmen are looking into building a party deck along the third base side.

Some of the biggest upgrades will come at concessions. The Plainsmen will be selling alcohol this summer. Heeman said a new refrigerator was installed, and the Plainsmen have to get it ready for the upcoming season.

“Just really be able to serve people on a bigger scale,” he said. “They’ve done a good job on what they have to do. We anticipate our crowds being bigger, and (we will be) serving beer, which hasn’t been done there.”

Heeman said changes to Bill Wood Field for the Plainsmen’s benefit will be fronted solely by the Plainsmen. Any changes that will benefit both the Nationals and the Plainsmen will be worked out by both parties.

That includes things like upgrading the sound system, extending protective screenings to protect fans from foul balls and upgrading equipment used by both teams.

“If it involves the Legion, then they help,” Heeman said. “If not, it’s on us. It’s really on a case by case basis. As far as field maintenance, we’re splitting that. We made an agreement. They know the field better than we do. We’ll split the cost and the effort on that.”

