Central upsets North Platte in Region IX volleyball championship

The matchup for the Region IX volleyball championship game was no surprise.
The way the match played out was, however.
Second-seeded Central Community College shook off a slow start and swept No. 1 North Platte Community College on Saturday afternoon at the McDonald-Belton gymnasium.
Scores were 28-26, 25-10, 25-22.
“I really thought it was going to be a five-setter today,” Central coach Mary Young said. “I thought it was going to be knock down, drag out (match). I was just hoping that my team would really max out so we could walk away thinking that we did everything we could. That was our whole attitude and (the players) did.”
Sophomore Kim Krise and freshman Morgan Ramsey had 12 and 11 kills, respectively, for the Knights, who finish with a 17-14 record and lose seven sophomores.
Avery Johnson added nine kills and fellow sophomore Allie Schneider added 35 assists.
The two teams swept each other at home during the regular season and the Raiders won their final six sets against NPCC this season.
“(Central) stayed after it and we just couldn’t really find an answer,” Knights coach Alexa McCall said. “I thought they did a good job of getting us out of system. That was what we just couldn’t adjust to.”
McCall also pointed to the play of the middle blockers in the Raiders lineup.
“We had a hard time shutting them down when they ran those (attack) slides,” McCall said. “It was something that we struggled to execute.”
NPCC had little trouble with its executive early in the championship showdown.
The Knights scored nine of the first 11 points of the match but the Raiders answered with a run to close to within 12-11. The teams battled back-and-forth from there Central fought off three set points.
The Raiders scored the final three points to close the set out and grab early momentum.
“We just passed terribly in that (early Knights) run,” Young said. “I think it was just being a little jittery and wanting it too much. I was pleased that we were able to just stay poised and fight back.”
With the second set tied 5-5, Central scored 13 of the next 14 points to take control. The Knights never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.
“We just weren’t able to respond and dug ourselves too big of a hole,” McCall said.
The teams split the first 32 points of the third set before the Raiders scored four straight to grab a 20-16 lead.
NPCC got as close as two points twice before Emily Otten closed out the match with a kill.
“We came into (Saturday) pretty confident about what we needed to do but I think (Central) is a good team,” McCall said. “Unfortunately we came up short.
“We have seven sophomores and that’s the bulk of our team,” McCall said. “I’ve been really proud of them and the things they have done this year. They left our program in better (shape) then it was before they got here. That’s all you can ask as a coach.”