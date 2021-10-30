Central upsets North Platte in Region IX volleyball championship

McCall also pointed to the play of the middle blockers in the Raiders lineup.

“We had a hard time shutting them down when they ran those (attack) slides,” McCall said. “It was something that we struggled to execute.”

NPCC had little trouble with its executive early in the championship showdown.

The Knights scored nine of the first 11 points of the match but the Raiders answered with a run to close to within 12-11. The teams battled back-and-forth from there Central fought off three set points.

The Raiders scored the final three points to close the set out and grab early momentum.

“We just passed terribly in that (early Knights) run,” Young said. “I think it was just being a little jittery and wanting it too much. I was pleased that we were able to just stay poised and fight back.”

With the second set tied 5-5, Central scored 13 of the next 14 points to take control. The Knights never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.

“We just weren’t able to respond and dug ourselves too big of a hole,” McCall said.

The teams split the first 32 points of the third set before the Raiders scored four straight to grab a 20-16 lead.