Clean up begins on new MPCC rodeo team arena near State Farm Road

Roughstock riders on the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team could be practicing indoors by the beginning of next semester.

Assistant coach Aukai Kaai and the team’s two bull riders have been cleaning up an indoor arena at 5773 W. State Farm Road, south of North Platte, since the college purchased it in August. The work has included ripping out two crow’s nests, stalls, guide rails, panels and railroad ties — essentially creating a blank canvas the college can customize to meet its needs.

“Priority one is getting to a point where the team can practice in that space,” said Mike Steele, area vice president of administrative services. “We’re hoping to be to that point shortly after the first of the year.”

The tentative plan for the inside of the 80-by-200-foot building is to add three bucking chutes that the team already owns to the west end. Behind them will be holding pens — linked to the chutes with alleyways, which will allow for the transfer of roughstock.

A concrete slab will be poured in the southeast corner for the team’s bucking barrel, and new panels will be installed along the north and south sides of the quonset to form a barrier between animals and the metal frame columns.