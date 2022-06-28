Conor Higgs uses summer with Plainsmen to improve mentality at the plate

North Platte’s Conor Higgs has had about as good of a start for the Plainsmen as anyone could have asked for.

In nine games, the Louisiana-Lafayette redshirt sophomore is batting .500 with 15 hits, including a triple and two doubles to go along with seven runs and 10 RBI.

Higgs has even come in clutch for the Plainsmen in multiple situations this season. Against the Casper Horseheads on Saturday, he brought in two runs to tie the game, then later brought in the game-winner on a sacrifice fly.

For all the success Higgs has seen early in his Plainsmen career, this summer is all about improving a major aspect of his game: his mentality.

“Definitely mindset at the plate. That (when) I’m getting up there, I’m going to get the big hit,” Higgs said. “I’m going to swing it. I’m trying to gain my confidence a lot more, which I kind of lost through the COVID-19 year and not playing for almost a year and a half. That’s really what I came here to do.”

Higgs, entering his redshirt sophomore season at Louisiana-Lafayette, didn’t have the best start to his career there. He broke a bone in his hand that needed surgery, forcing him to redshirt.

It was the same season the pandemic shut down the season, which he would’ve missed out on anyway.

This past spring was his true freshman year, but he was still a young player trying to get playing time in an outfield full of older players.

“I get to Lafayette, and we have three or four outfielders who are 22-23, and I’m just an 18-year-old kid playing with more mature guys that have been there for years,” Higgs said. “It was a little difficult to adjust but it really helped me mature a lot faster.”

Higgs saw some playing time this season — playing 20 games and starting five. In 27, he hit .222 with a pair of doubles.

“I still have to go through that whole maturity level, though, getting to learn a lot more,” Higgs said. “It definitely helped me a lot. I think it was a great jump.”

While Higgs has played left field both for the Ragin’ Cajuns and the Plainsmen, he’s always loved centerfield because he gets better reads there. He learned to adjust to playing in left field when he arrived in Lafayette.

“It’s been fun,” Higgs said, “Wherever I’m going to be out there playing is always great for me.”

Higgs said North Platte has been like a second home to him and he’s enjoying his time in Nebraska. He said the town is a lot like Texas City, Texas, where he grew up.

“I’ve loved it,” he said. “The people are amazing. The coaches, teammates, I can’t complain about them. They’ve been such a good help in this journey from home, and making it feel like a second home almost.”

W. Nebraska defeats Hastings to win first half

The Western Nebraska Pioneers defeated the Hastings Sodbusters 7-3 on the road to finish with the best first-half record in the Nebraskaland division of the Independence League. The win clinches a playoff spot for the Pioneers.

The North Platte Plainsmen, who finished second with a record of 17-10, tied Western Nebraska for first, but the Pioneers earned the head-to-head record tiebreaker. North Platte can still earn a playoff spot by winning the second half.

