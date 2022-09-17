Dalton Kunkee wins steer wrestling at MPCC Stampede

Steer wrestler Dalton Kunkee’s steer last week at the Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo slipped away as he tried to bring the steer to the ground.

Kunkee made sure that didn’t happen again during the second night of the MPCC Stampede on Saturday at the Wild West Arena.

The MPCC cowboy from Lexington brought his steer down in 7.5 seconds, the second-best time of the day, but the time was just good enough to win the event with an average time of 12 seconds even.

“It’s amazing, especially after last week,” Kunkee said. I had a good run set up, but I just popped away. I worked my butt off in practice, and to come back and win the hometown rodeo, that meant a lot to me.”

Kunkee said he worked on making sure he got his right arm over in tight so the steer couldn’t get away like it did at the Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo. He also worked with coaches to help him correct his form, something he said he learned across his time at MPCC.

“Some things I learned over the course of my career is reaching out to talk to others like ‘Hey, what can I work on?’ and just having them help me out,” he said. “It means a lot to me.”

Kunkee comes from a long line of rodeo cowboys. His older brother rode bareback and saddle bronc, and his middle brother team roped in McCook. All three brothers competed against each other in high school rodeo.

He also said former MPCC coach Garrett Nokes pushed Kunkee to college rodeo at MPCC just like his brothers. His brothers currently perform in amateur rodeos, and Kunkee said he hopes to steer wrestle as long as he can.

“The camaraderie of it all,” Kunkee said. “Everybody’s willing to jump in to help you out. We’re always there to congratulate when one of us has a good run.”

Kunkee said his performance at the MPCC Stampede on both Friday and Saturday will help prepare him for the rest of the rodeo season.

“I already feel the confidence that will help me in my rodeos to come,” he said.

Kunkee also competes in other events, but he likes steer wrestling the best. It was also the only event he competed in on Saturday after some not-so-good performances in some of the other events.

“I do other stuff, but it didn’t go well this week,” Kunkee said.