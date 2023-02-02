SCOTTSBLUFF – North Platte shook off a slow start to steal the momentum away from Western Nebraska Community College midway through the first half, but the Cougars rebounded for the 75-70 win inside the Cougar Palace on Thursday night.
Bruce Carpenter and Ramiah Adedigba combined for 37 points, but the Cougars shot 52.2 percent (12-23) from beyond the arc in the win.
Western Nebraska showed they can be a dangerous perimeter shooting team by connecting on eight shots from deep in the opening half. The Cougars leapt out of the gate to take an early 9-0 lead after connecting from deep on their first three offensive possessions. North Platte responded with a 17-0 run, sparked by a transition 3 from Carpenter to capture the momentum.
Western Nebraska was not done showcasing their perimeter shooting skills, as they charged back to retake the lead on a 3 by CJ Johnson. The Cougars carried the momentum throughout the remainder of the half to extend their lead to 38-28 by the halftime break.
The Cougars fought off an early rally in the second half to extend their lead back to double digits after North Platte trimmed the margin to 44-41 on an offensive putback by Kayden Crosby. The game got tight once again in the final seven minutes, as an 8-0 spurt narrowed the margin to six.
North Platte continued to chip away at the deficit, narrowing the margin to 62-60 on a deep corner three by Davion Evans. Inside the closing minutes, Western Nebraska matched the Knights basket-for-basket as the final seconds rolled off the clock, ending the chances of a North Platte comeback.
North Platte (9-10) will continue Region IX action against Lamar Community College on Tuesday. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.