Hastings Sodbusters bust the North Platte Plainsmen 5-4

Seven Plainsmen hits weren’t enough to overcome Hastings in the first of a seven-game stretch against the Sodbusters.

Once Hastings secured the lead in the top of the seventh inning, it turned to David Rudd-Grow with one out in the eighth inning to finish the job in its 5-4 win over North Platte on Saturday at Bill Wood Field.

“I thought we played pretty well overall,” Plainsmen assistant coach Eric Sandoz said. “A couple things bounce our way, we’re looking at a different outcome.”

Connor Flagg led the Plainsmen with two hits and two walks. Jaylan Ruffin reached on all four of his at bats with a hit, two walks and an error, and Griffin Myers drove in two runs.

Caden Fiveash started for the last time with the Plainsmen before he leaves for the rest of the summer, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four in 6⅓ innings.

Asher Hastings relieved him over the next 1⅔ innings, giving up a hit and two walks. Caleb Bunch tossed a 1-2-3 final inning.

“I thought Fiveash did a really good job in his last start for us. We left him in there one hitter too long,” Sandoz said. “Asher came in and did a great job, and then Bunch came and did exactly what we needed him to.”

Hastings took a lead in the top of the first with back-to-back hits to go up 1-0. The Sodbusters had runners on second and third with two outs, but Fiveash got out of the jam without allowing another run.

North Platte didn’t answer until the third. Conor Higgs was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game, then an error at third gave the Plainsmen the lead.

Flagg drove in a run with a single to left in the bottom of the sixth to extend North Platte’s lead to 3-1. Hastings responded right away with four runs on two two-RBI hits to regain the lead at 5-3.

Flagg drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth to cut the deficit to one, but North Platte couldn’t complete the comeback.

Saturday’s game marked the final Plainsmen appearances for Fiveash and Nate Windle. Windle finished his season with 11 hits, 11 runs, 10 RBI and 14 walks, He was mostly used as a utility player, especially early in the season when the Plainsmen were waiting on more players to arrive.

“Before all our guys got up here, Nate Windle did it all for us,” Sandoz said. “He was hitting leadoff. He was playing first, he was playing second, he was playing left. He pitched for us. He did everything we asked of him, and I couldn’t be more happy to be a part of his career.”

Both teams will play again Sunday in a doubleheader at Bill Wood Field. First pitch for the first game is at 3:08 p.m.