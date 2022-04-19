JM Kelly brings experience as coach of North Platte Plainsmen

When the North Platte Plainsmen take the field at Bill Wood Field this summer, fans can expect something out of head coach JM Kelly: they probably won’t see him much.

Kelly prefers to stay in the dugout while his team is on the field. That includes pitching changes most of the time and when his players make errors in the field. The only time fans will really get to see the Plainsmen coach is when he’s manning the third base side while North Platte is batting or hanging around after the games.

And it’s all by design.

“I don’t use the summer for my resume,” Kelly said. “It’s for these guys to build relationships with each other, have fun and get better.”

Kelly already has a loaded resume. He has coached summer league teams in Hastings and Casper, Wyoming. He has also been an assistant coach at Northern Oklahoma College and Charleston Southern University, which led him to his current role as assistant coach at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

He brings all that experience to the Plainsmen this summer.

“It really taught me a lot,” Kelly said. “(The Hastings season) was another year of me maturing and growing as a coach. My first summer, I was in Kansas and it was a ton of DI guys. Hastings was different. It was junior college guys and DII guys and NAIA guys, and I didn’t really know how good these guys were. There are good ball players at every level in college baseball.”

Kelly said his stop at Charleston Southern shaped him as a coach. Things like attention to detail and communication were important, and it helped him learn what it takes to be successful.

“I learned more in those six months than I probably did in my whole life of playing baseball and coaching baseball,” he said. “I learned really quickly this is what it takes to win at the highest level of college baseball.”

Kelly is hoping to show that once the Plainsmen season starts. The roster is full of talent ranging from his own players at Texas A&M-Kingsville to familiar faces from North Platte to players at Division I programs. There will be new players joining the team midway through once their college seasons are over, and there will be players departing at some point during the summer.

Kelly said fans in North Platte are going to see a product that’s a lot of fun.

“These guys are all coming from really good programs where they know how to win,” he said. “At the end of the day, you’re going to see a bunch of guys playing baseball.”

Kelly described the kind of baseball fans can expect this summer as family-friendly, whether it’s honoring host families at games and off the field, or seeing two teams competing on the diamond.

“Wherever the chips fall at the end of the game, so be it,” Kelly said. “Winning is fun, but we don’t want to make this a job for these guys. They have a job in the spring and the fall. We want to make this a time where they can have fun.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.