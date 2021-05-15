Kirkwood softball sweeps NPCC to advance to national tourney

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kirkwood’s strong hitting kept going at the start of the second game. The Eagles started with two singles and two walks to score in the first run, then a base-clearing double to left center put them ahead 4-0. An RBI double two batters later followed by an RBI single pushed the score to 6-0.

All of North Platte’s offense in the second game went through Zoey Bredleau-Beehler. She smacked three home runs and factored into all five of the Knights’ runs.

“In the cage, I’m really trying to get it on the ground,” Bredleau-Beehler said. “Those were hits, but I’m not trying to hit the ball over the fence. I’m just trying to get the ball in play.”

Her first came in the bottom of the first that also scored in Ashlyn Wheelin. Her second came in the bottom of the third that also brought Madisyn Hamar in. Her last one came in the bottom of the sixth, this time a solo shot.

“She was just meeting the ball,” Higgins said. “She wasn’t doing anything extra. She was just doing what she was supposed to do, which was just making contact. It was a great day for her, and she deserves it.”