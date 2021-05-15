Kirkwood softball sweeps NPCC to advance to national tourney

Kirkwood’s powerful bats proved to be too much for the North Platte Community College softball team Saturday afternoon, as the Eagles swept the Knights 12-1 and 10-5 to win the North Plains A District Championship. North Platte ends its season 15-29.
Entering Saturday’s series, Kirkwood led the nation in home runs. It didn’t take long to see why. In the top of the second inning with two outs, the Eagles slapped three-straight solo dingers for the 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, they hit a 3-run shot to center field and took a 6-0 advantage.
North Platte’s Kirsten Greenwalt responded with a solo shot herself to lead off the bottom of the inning, but that was the only run the Knights scored against the No. 7 team in the country.
NPCC went with pitcher Nevaeh Ramirez in the first game, but she was pulled at the end of the second inning for Jordan Young after allowing six runs.
Young got through the third inning, but gave up two solo home runs with two outs in the fourth. A double in the fifth followed by two walks set the stage for a grand slam that helped the game end in a 12-1 Kirkwood victory after five innings.
“They had our number in the first game with both Nevaeh and Jordan,” coach Janelle Higgins said. “We can’t do anything about that. They met the ball. There’s a reason they’re No. 7 in the nation, and they showed it that first game.”
Kirkwood’s strong hitting kept going at the start of the second game. The Eagles started with two singles and two walks to score in the first run, then a base-clearing double to left center put them ahead 4-0. An RBI double two batters later followed by an RBI single pushed the score to 6-0.
All of North Platte’s offense in the second game went through Zoey Bredleau-Beehler. She smacked three home runs and factored into all five of the Knights’ runs.
“In the cage, I’m really trying to get it on the ground,” Bredleau-Beehler said. “Those were hits, but I’m not trying to hit the ball over the fence. I’m just trying to get the ball in play.”
Her first came in the bottom of the first that also scored in Ashlyn Wheelin. Her second came in the bottom of the third that also brought Madisyn Hamar in. Her last one came in the bottom of the sixth, this time a solo shot.
“She was just meeting the ball,” Higgins said. “She wasn’t doing anything extra. She was just doing what she was supposed to do, which was just making contact. It was a great day for her, and she deserves it.”
After the Knights made the score 6-2 on Bredleau-Beehler’s first home run, the Eagles got those runs back with an RBI single and a wild throw to third base. In the top of the third, they added another run with another RBI single to push the score to 9-2.
“To come back and play hard after getting your butts handed to you a little bit … it’s huge to come back and to make them play seven innings,” Higgins said. “It’s huge. We just didn’t have enough gas in the tank to knock off the No. 7 team, but they came out and played hard. You can’t ask any more of those kids.”