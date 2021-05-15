 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kirkwood softball sweeps NPCC to advance to national tourney
0 comments
top story

Kirkwood softball sweeps NPCC to advance to national tourney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kirkwood softball sweeps NPCC to advance to national tourney

North Platte’s Kyleigh Sullivan pitches against Kirkwood Community College in the second game of a doubleheader for the North Plains A District Championship on Saturday in North Platte.

 Jake Dreilinger / The North Platte Telegraph

Kirkwood’s powerful bats proved to be too much for the North Platte Community College softball team Saturday afternoon, as the Eagles swept the Knights 12-1 and 10-5 to win the North Plains A District Championship. North Platte ends its season 15-29.

Entering Saturday’s series, Kirkwood led the nation in home runs. It didn’t take long to see why. In the top of the second inning with two outs, the Eagles slapped three-straight solo dingers for the 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, they hit a 3-run shot to center field and took a 6-0 advantage.

North Platte’s Kirsten Greenwalt responded with a solo shot herself to lead off the bottom of the inning, but that was the only run the Knights scored against the No. 7 team in the country.

NPCC went with pitcher Nevaeh Ramirez in the first game, but she was pulled at the end of the second inning for Jordan Young after allowing six runs.

Young got through the third inning, but gave up two solo home runs with two outs in the fourth. A double in the fifth followed by two walks set the stage for a grand slam that helped the game end in a 12-1 Kirkwood victory after five innings.

“They had our number in the first game with both Nevaeh and Jordan,” coach Janelle Higgins said. “We can’t do anything about that. They met the ball. There’s a reason they’re No. 7 in the nation, and they showed it that first game.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kirkwood’s strong hitting kept going at the start of the second game. The Eagles started with two singles and two walks to score in the first run, then a base-clearing double to left center put them ahead 4-0. An RBI double two batters later followed by an RBI single pushed the score to 6-0.

All of North Platte’s offense in the second game went through Zoey Bredleau-Beehler. She smacked three home runs and factored into all five of the Knights’ runs.

“In the cage, I’m really trying to get it on the ground,” Bredleau-Beehler said. “Those were hits, but I’m not trying to hit the ball over the fence. I’m just trying to get the ball in play.”

Her first came in the bottom of the first that also scored in Ashlyn Wheelin. Her second came in the bottom of the third that also brought Madisyn Hamar in. Her last one came in the bottom of the sixth, this time a solo shot.

“She was just meeting the ball,” Higgins said. “She wasn’t doing anything extra. She was just doing what she was supposed to do, which was just making contact. It was a great day for her, and she deserves it.”

After the Knights made the score 6-2 on Bredleau-Beehler’s first home run, the Eagles got those runs back with an RBI single and a wild throw to third base. In the top of the third, they added another run with another RBI single to push the score to 9-2.

“To come back and play hard after getting your butts handed to you a little bit … it’s huge to come back and to make them play seven innings,” Higgins said. “It’s huge. We just didn’t have enough gas in the tank to knock off the No. 7 team, but they came out and played hard. You can’t ask any more of those kids.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sam Mellinger: Lance Leipold appears to be a sensible hire for Kansas Jayhawks football, but ...
College

Sam Mellinger: Lance Leipold appears to be a sensible hire for Kansas Jayhawks football, but ...

  • Updated

Please take this as the compliment it’s intended to be, because the best way to describe new Kansas football coach Lance Leipold might be effectively boring. He is a lifelong football coach who will celebrate his 57th birthday this week. He likes cheeseburgers and loves his family. He used the word consistency seven times in his introductory news conference, and continuity four. He arrives ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News