Knights down Cougars in regular season finale

SCOTTSBLUFF — The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team saw its 16-point advantage diminish in the closing minutes of regulation but managed to close out the Western Nebraska 75-67 Tuesday.

In the win, North Platte (13-12, 6-6 Region IX) secures the fourth seed in the Region IX South postseason tournament, while Western Nebraska slips to 15-13 overall and 4-8 in Region IX play.

North Platte finished the night with four players in double figures, including Jevarrick Butler and Nico Felici, who finished the game with 16 points apiece. Sophomore forward Trevon Dennis closed the night with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting, while Danilo Matovic chipped in 12 points off the bench in 16 minutes of action. The Knights finished shooting 52% from the field, including 23-of-31 from the free throw line.

Western Nebraska opened the scoring and pushed their lead to six by the 16:52 mark of the first half. The Knights slowly chipped into the deficit, as a steal and transition layup by Nolan Sughroue gave North Platte their first lead of the game at 16-14.

The margin stayed within four, as North Platte could not generate the momentum needed to extend their lead. Western Nebraska temporarily regained the lead, but North Platte managed to reverse the momentum and close out the half with a 34-33 advantage.

A short 6-0 run to open the second half pushed the Knights lead to seven on an elbow jumper by Butler. Western Nebraska narrowed the deficit to one, but the Knights managed to build the cushion back to 16 with 7:35 to play. The Cougars attempted one final run in the closing minutes and managed to narrow the deficit to five.

Western Nebraska was forced to foul, which put the Knights at the free throw line with a chance to put the game away. North Platte handled the pressure and connected on 3-of-4 from the free throw line in the final thirty seconds to secure the road victory.

The Knights will return home on Saturday for the opening round of the Region IX South postseason tournament.