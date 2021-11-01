Knights men's basketball defeats Cloud County in regular season opener

The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team didn’t have its best shooting night against Cloud Community College, but a run midway through the second half was enough to help the Knights close out a 71-53 win in their regular season opener Monday night.
“I thought the second half, we played with more energy and more intensity defensively,” NPCC coach Kevin O’Connor said. “I was really disappointed that we didn’t play better offensively, I thought we’d be much sharper than we looked.
“We showed some heart, and we separated ourself a little bit there at the end when it was six-to-eight points, and then we got it up into double figures. I thought we finished out the game pretty strong.”
German Plotnikov led all players with 16 points, Timur Krupalija contributed 13 and Danilo Matovic added 10.
The Knights shot 34.4% from the field on 22-of-64 shooting. Despite holding a lead at halftime, NPCC got outshot in the first half 32.1% to 22.6%. The Knights made just shy of half their shots in the second half to help with the win.
A difference maker, though, was North Platte’s ability to draw fouls and stay in the double bonus for most of the first half. The Knights made 13 of 18 from the free throw line, which helped them go into halftime up 28-26.
“There are a couple things that we always try to do. One of them is we want to play without fouls,” O’Connor said. “We only had four team fouls with about five minutes to go in the half and we wound up with 10. We just played extremely poorly defensively the last five minutes, and we couldn’t stop them penetrating. They were getting some good looks on us.”
Cloud County held a lead just once in the game, when Radovan Vidovic’s mid range shot put the Thunderbirds ahead 20-19. Three Aleksa Rudic free throws put NPCC back in the lead and a Nico Felici jumper extended its lead to four.
“We practice a certain way, and we look for a certain type of shot on each possession, and we weren’t doing that,” O’Connor said. “We were settling, and taking too many quick 3-point shots and we weren’t making any of them. And typically, that happens to us a lot.”
North Platte used a 15-5 run to jump out to a 43-31 lead midway through the second half to create enough space and prevent a Cloud County comeback.
The closest the Thunderbirds got to catching the Knights was a seven-point deficit twice in the second half, the first at 45-38, then again at 52-45 after a Justin Graham 3.
NPCC got points from six different players to close out the game, including two four point swings from Trevon Dennis and Felici and eight points from Krupalija.
“You can say it was first game jitters, but we have nine guys returning that all played a lot. It wasn’t like they didn’t play a lot last year,” O’Connor said. “The only guy that played a lot tonight that wasn’t with us last year was Nico Felici. But the rest of those guys, I said to three of them (at halftime), I said, ‘I don’t think I ever saw you guys play that bad last year as freshmen. You just look like you’re completely lost out there.’”
“Nico gave us a lift, especially at the end of the first half.”
North Platte 71
German Plotnikov 16, Timur Krupalija 13, Danilo Matovic 10, Jevarrick Butler 9, Trevon Dennis 8, Nico Felici 8, Aleksa Rudic 5, Slavomyr Marchenko 2.
Cloud County 51
Justin Graham 12, Nate Ducksworth 9, Savian Edwards 9, Corey Sawyer Jr. 8, Joe Kearney 6, Radovan Vidovic 4, Malang Athian 2, DeMarco Clayton 2, Nikola Milojevic 1.