Knights men's basketball defeats Cloud County in regular season opener

“There are a couple things that we always try to do. One of them is we want to play without fouls,” O’Connor said. “We only had four team fouls with about five minutes to go in the half and we wound up with 10. We just played extremely poorly defensively the last five minutes, and we couldn’t stop them penetrating. They were getting some good looks on us.”

Cloud County held a lead just once in the game, when Radovan Vidovic’s mid range shot put the Thunderbirds ahead 20-19. Three Aleksa Rudic free throws put NPCC back in the lead and a Nico Felici jumper extended its lead to four.

“We practice a certain way, and we look for a certain type of shot on each possession, and we weren’t doing that,” O’Connor said. “We were settling, and taking too many quick 3-point shots and we weren’t making any of them. And typically, that happens to us a lot.”

North Platte used a 15-5 run to jump out to a 43-31 lead midway through the second half to create enough space and prevent a Cloud County comeback.

The closest the Thunderbirds got to catching the Knights was a seven-point deficit twice in the second half, the first at 45-38, then again at 52-45 after a Justin Graham 3.