Knights softball splits with Central at home

North Platte Community College softball split a doubleheader Saturday against Central, with the Knights falling 13-10 in the opener before rallying for 15-6 victory in the night cap.

“We had a chance early — just got too comfortable and made some costly errors,” said Janelle Higgins, NPCC head women’s softball coach. “They showed heart and determination to come back and win game two. We need to keep that momentum and fire and carry it with us the rest of the year.”

In game one, the Knights captured the lead in the second inning off Elena Montoya’s two-run home run. North Platte put up six runs altogether in the second inning, sparked by Montoya’s home run and a triple from Taelyn Dakamas.

Angelina Lockhart threw 5¤ innings, allowing 10 runs on seven hits while striking out four. Jenny Singer pitched 1ª innings in relief.

North Platte held onto the lead until the sixth inning, but the Raiders would tie the game and take the lead on a double.

Gwen Anderson finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Knights, who accumulated 14 total base hits.

NPCC snatched the lead again early in the second game, but this time held on for the win.

Cameron Rollison drove a run on a first-inning single, and Montoya helped extend that lead with home run in the second — one of three home runs for the Knights in the second game. Rollison and Anderson both went yard in the third, but Central would come back to tie the game at 6-6.

With the score tied in the bottom of the fourth, Lewandowski singled on a 2-2 count, scoring a pair of runs.

North Platte put up six runs in the fifth inning, sparked by a string of singles off the bats of Kelsey Woodhouse, Lockhart and Montoya and finally a Dakamas double.

Montoya finished the game 3-for-5 at the plate and drove in four.

Dakamas toed the rubber for the Knights, allowing six runs on eight hits over five innings of work. She struck out eight.

The Knights are now 3-23 on the season. The Knights will face Western Nebraska in a doubleheader Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. at Dowhower Softball Complex.