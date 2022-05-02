 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights softball to play in Region IX Championship

The North Platte Community College softball team will head to Columbus this weekend for a round robin, double-elimination Region IX Championship.

The Knights enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed. They will take on No. 2 seeded Southeast Community College at noon Saturday. The winner will then battle Central Community College at 2 p.m. that day.

The teams that lose Saturday will play again at 11 a.m. Sunday. The winner of that game will face-off against the winner of Saturday’s second game at 1 p.m. in the championship round

If necessary, the teams in the championship will compete again in a final game at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The games will be livestreamed at portal.stretchinternet.com/centralcccolumbus.

The Knights ended their regular season with a 5-32 record. Southeast is 10-28, and Central finished 15-25.

