Knights sweep second day of Southeast tourney

BEATRICE — The North Platte Community College volleyball team earned a pair of victories on the second day of a tournament in Beatrice at Southeast Community College.

The Knights defeated Marshalltown Community College 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-17, 15-11 Saturday morning.

Vanessa Wood led with 19 kills against the Tigers. Morgan Ramsey added another 10 kills for the Knights, and Tyrah Woods recorded nine.

“We played really inconsistent against Marshalltown,” NPCC coach Alexa McCall said. “We fought hard in the fifth and came from behind to win. I was proud of the team’s fight.”

The Knights later swept Coffeyville Community College 25-23, 25-10, 25-21 in the following match. Ramsey tallied 18 kills in that game while Wood contributed nine. The team had a total of seven blocks.

“We played a really good first two sets,” McCall said. “The players adjusted well to the changes we made and played some better volleyball. We struggled in set three and had to come back in the third. We have to find a way to not get in holes. Overall, I think this was a good start and I’m glad we came out of this weekend 3-1.”

The Knights will face Nebraska Wesleyan at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln.