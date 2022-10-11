Knights tame Broncos in straight sets

The North Platte Community College volleyball team defeated Hastings College JV 25-21, 27-25, 25-19 on Tuesday at home.

“We struggled in sets one and two, but I liked how we fought back in set two, and that gave us momentum for the third,” coach Alexa McCall said. “We were able to make some changes and had some kids come in and help the team. I want to thank our sophomores for all they have done for our program. I was happy to get the sweep on sophomore night.”

The Knights and Broncos went through the first set neck-and-neck, typically separated by three points or less. In the end, North Platte came out on top 25-21.

The tide turned in the second, as the Broncos took a six-point advantage late in the set at 20-14. North Platte jumped on the offensive and erased the deficit thanks to the hard-hitting efforts of Morgan Ramsey and Avery Okeson.

In the closing moments of the set, an attacking error by Hastings gave the Knights the slight edge before the Broncos tied the set at 25-25. Back-to-back kills by Karley Spillane and Ramsey gave the Knights the two-set advantage.

NPCC kept the momentum rolling in the third, but Hastings stayed close as neither team pulled away early. As the teams reached the midway point, the Knights ran away with the set to complete the sweep of the Broncos.

Ramsey was the standout of the night with 13 kills. Spillane added seven more and Okeson finished the match with four.

Avah Steggall put up 25 assists. Whitney Chintala went for 17 digs, and Tessa Metschke contributed 10.

The match was the final home game of the season for North Platte. Next up, the Knights will travel to Trinidad, Colorado, to battle the Trinidad State College Trojans at 6:30 p.m. Friday.