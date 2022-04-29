Kuhlmann, Ruffin, Coe set to join North Platte Plainsmen this summer

North Platte baseball fans will recognize three familiar faces when the North Platte Plainsmen take the field for the first time on May 24.

Derrick Kuhlmann, Jaylan Ruffin and Will Coe, all former teammates for the North Platte FNBO Nationals, will be playing together again when the Plainsmen season starts. They get to do it again at the stadium they called home for most of the last four years.

Kuhlmann is playing for Iowa Western Community College. Ruffin is playing for Northeastern Community College.

“I’m super excited,” Kuhlmann said. “I love Bill Wood Field. It’s been a home for me for so long in my life. A lot of really good memories there.”

“It’s a feeling I can’t even describe,” Coe said. “I’m so excited to be back.”

All three players were looking for summer teams to play on. College coaches want their players participating in summer leagues to stay active once the collegiate season ends.

Kuhlmann and Ruffin were initially looking at a league in Florida, but both said it was too expensive to do. Kuhlmann added that he started looking toward teams in Fremont, Hastings and Scottsbluff to be a little closer to home. Coe was eyeing locations closer to home, like Omaha or Denver.

Coe said all the graduating seniors from the Nationals last season were in a group chat with coach Ricky Holm and someone asked about the Plainsmen forming. Coe checked it out, got in touch with Plainsmen coach JM Kelly, and the rest was history.

“If I could get on this team, I could be home for the summer,” Coe said. “I found a contact number, left a voicemail and 10 minutes later, coach Kelly called back.”

Once one was committed, it didn’t take long for others to do the same. Ruffin and Kuhlmann soon followed, and all three will be playing baseball again this summer at Bill Wood Field.

“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is playing in front of my family again and people who have been around me my whole life,” Ruffin said. “I’m looking forward to playing with Will and Derrick again.”

Kuhlmann is listed as an infielder and will wear No. 4. Ruffin is in the outfield and will wear No. 6. Coe is a pitcher and will wear No. 12. It’s too early to tell how the team is going to look and how Kuhlmann, Ruffin and Coe will be used, but they will have their opportunities to shine on Bill Wood Field again.

“Probably just the atmosphere, being at home and having fun,” said Kuhlmann on what he’s looking forward to this summer. “Baseball right now is more stressful. It takes a lot more effort and having that mindset of wanting to move onto the next level. Being back this summer and having fun is what I’m looking forward to.”

This is the Plainsmen’s inaugural season, and Coe, Ruffin and Kuhlmann all expressed that they can’t wait for the season to start and see what this experience brings.

“I can’t wait to come out and show out for you guys,” Coe said. “They’re all excited to come back to North Platte. I can’t wait to see your support. I’m just really excited to see so many familiar faces. It’s going to be so exciting. We’re all excited to show out for you guys, it’s going to be one incredible summer.

