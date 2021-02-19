Lamar Community College's 15-2 second-half run downs North Platte Community College

Lamar used a 15-2 run in the second half to push past North Platte 91-81 Friday night at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Knights rolled in the opening minutes of action, extending their lead to six on a Nahum Pasteurin 3-point shot just four minutes into the half at 11-5. The Runnin’ Lopes rallied to tie the game up just over a minute later at 11-11.

Timur Krupalija dunk on an entry pass from German Plotnikov with 13:34 remaining in the first half was the highlight of the night for North Platte, but the Runnin’ Lopes began to heat up near halftime.

Over the final five minutes, the Runnin’ Lopes outscored the Knights 17-7 to lead at the break 42-38.

The Knights charged out of the break to recapture the lead as Plotnikov charged into the lane and was able to lay it in for a 48-47 lead. Knights pushed their lead to four on a Trevon Dennis deep corner 3 with 13:50 remaining in the game for a 51-47 lead.

But the Runnin’ Lopes would not be down long. Over the next 3:30 the Runnin’ Lopes execute the 15-2 run to reclaim the lead at 62-53. The Knights trimmed the lead down to ten with 4:22 to play but were unable to mount a final run in the closing minutes.