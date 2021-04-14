Lamar tops North Platte Community College softball

“On a day most teams would have folded, we played, and we showed how tough we are when we play together and for each other,” said NPCC Knights Softball head coach Janelle Higgins. “Lamar is a good team, and we took them to extra innings both games. We just lost focus in the top of the seventh of game one and couldn’t refocus quick enough to pick up the win. Game two, they could have rolled over in the sixth, but they chipped away and again played hard for each other. We didn’t get the wins, but these were definitely wins for us today. I am very proud of how hard we worked together today in the elements and never gave up on each other.”