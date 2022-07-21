Micah Ford uses summer in North Platte to further develop his pitches

Micah Ford has been with the Plainsmen since the beginning of the season, one of a handful of pitchers who can make that claim.

He’s seen high points, like pitching four shutout innings against the Hastings Sodbusters on July 11. He’s also seen low points when things just didn't go his way.

But throughout his 11 games so far — and however many he has left as the Plainsmen have just eight more games remaining in the regular season — his goal for the summer never changed. He wants to see his pitches develop further.

“It’s given me a lot of leeway having everyone here to do what they need to do and help me out as well,” Ford said. “My main goal here was to develop more of a feel on a breaking ball, and I think I’ve been able to do that. Change up in the arm slot, something Sandy (coach Eric Sandoz) picked out in my motion to help me improve.”

In 11 games, Ford has a 5.70 ERA through 30 innings pitched, has allowed 47 hits, walked 10 and struck out 21 batters. Used mostly as a bullpen guy, Ford has started in three games.

A rising sophomore at Ranger College in Texas, Ford and teammates infielder Kade Wood and fellow pitcher Caleb Bunch joined the Plainsmen after coach JM Kelly reached out to Ranger College’s coaching staff.

“My pitching coach at Ranger is like best friends with JM (Kelly),” Ford said. “And so he reached out and he was looking for pitchers, and coach (Ryan) Turner told him he had two kids (Bunch and Ford) from the same school.”

Ford wasn’t sure if he would like Nebraska at first. He had never been to the state, but once he got here, he realized it wasn’t too different from what he was used to in Texas.

He also has enjoyed meeting all his teammates along the way.

“I’ve been here all summer, so people are coming and going. I get to meet other people and people from all over,” Ford said. “It’s been great getting to travel the state here. I love the area. It’s a little bigger than Ranger, a little smaller than where I’m actually from. So it’s a nice little summer vacation almost.”

Ford said he has had many interactions with the community since he came to North Platte, whether it's seeing fans while at a gas station or Walgreens picking stuff up, or just talking to people during and after games.

“It makes you feel good about what we’re doing here,” Ford said.

As the season is wrapping up in just under a week and a half, Ford said the team is focused on playing at their best and earning a spot in the divisional playoffs at the end of the month.

“Just trying to finish strong,” he said. “We have the team we have. Everyone is kind of coming and going, so we have to finish strong with what we got.”