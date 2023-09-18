The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team took advantage of its home arena to snag three first-place finishes over the weekend.

The team hosted the MPCC Stampede Thursday through Saturday at the Wild West Arena in North Platte.

After the dust cleared, Mid-Plains’ men’s and women’s teams were both sitting third in terms of overall points earned in the first rodeo of the doubleheader. The men’s team was fifth after the second rodeo.

“It was a long weekend, and I was happy with the way the kids produced and then turned around and competed at this rodeo,” MPCC roughstock coach Aukai Kaai said. “It’s not an easy thing to do, and I thought they handled it well. I look forward to a full week of practice and to push on to Fort Dodge this weekend.”

The following are the average results from each rodeo.

Rodeo One

Breakaway Roping — Whitney Jennings, first.

Calf Roping — Rex Day, first; Matt Miller, second; Jace Richter, fourth.

Bull Riding — D.C. Cathcart, second; Eli Higa, fourth.

Barrel Racing — Maggie Underhill, seventh.

Team Roping — Koby Jacobson and Barrett Schlieker, seventh.

Steer Wrestling — Koby Jacobson, eighth.

Rodeo Two

Team Roping — Layton Lindner and Ty Growcock, first; DJ Martian and Kaleb Hurt, fourth; Jett Sjeklocha and Jadyn Fleischman (UNL), 10th.

Steer Wrestling — Cinch Painter, second; Tucker Even, third; Rex Day, fifth.

Calf Roping — Matt Miller, third.

Jackson Lunn won the short round of the bareback riding in Rodeo Two for Mid-Plains. It wasn’t enough to place him in the average.

The team will compete in Ford Dodge, Iowa, Friday and Saturday in the 2023 Triton Stampede hosted by Iowa Central Community College.