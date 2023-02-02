North Platte Community College softball player Elena Montoya will continue her athletic career in Wichita, Kansas. Montoya signed a letter of intent to play for the Falcons at Friends University.

“I am looking forward to going to a different level of softball, but also getting to be in a new environment,” Montoya said. “I’m also excited to learn more from another coach and see their program. The overall excitement of getting an opportunity to have hands-on experience in their zoo science program is unreal.”

Montoya, of Denver, serves as a shortstop and catcher for the Knights.

She ended the 2021-22 season fifth in the nation for stolen bases with 44. Montoya also posted a batting average of .464 and had 58 hits, 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 runs batted in. She tallied 80 putouts and 44 assists while posting a fielding percentage of .867.

Her accomplishments landed her a spot on the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region IX Team and recognition as the Region IX Offensive Player of the Year. The latter was voted on by Division II Region IX coaches.

Academically, Montoya has been on either the Dean’s List or the President’s List throughout her time at NPCC.

In August, she was one of nine members of the NPCC softball team recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for her efforts in the classroom. Montoya was named as a 2021-22 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete in the Junior College division.

“Elena is a tremendous student and athlete,” NPCC softball coach Janelle Higgins said. “We were lucky to add her to our family. From the first time I saw her playing in Gillette, Wyoming, in 2020 for Kathy Belloni, I knew she was the kind of player that would step in and be a huge impact right away, and she has been just that. She is one of those athletes that you wish you could keep for two more years. She is going to leave huge shoes for our freshmen to fill next year, and she will continue to be a huge impact on and off the field at Friends University.”

Moving on is also bittersweet for Montoya, who is excited to be playing at the next level but also a little sad to have to say good-bye to NPCC.

“The overall experience of the NPCC softball program is something that I would do again if I had the chance,” Montoya said. “Coach Higgins builds a program that allows athletes to grow as individuals who show respect and are the best versions of themselves. I learned in the program that everything I do is bigger than I am — regardless of the task. The community has always supported us, and I love the program due to the family environment. I view my teammates as my sisters. I know they and Coach will always be a phone call away.”