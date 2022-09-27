MPCC cowboy claims all-around title in Iowa

A Mid-Plains Community College cowboy was left standing in the winner’s circle after the dust had cleared and the last gate had closed on two days of competition in Fort Dodge, Iowa, over the weekend.

Kaden Wooters took the Men’s All-Around title at the Triton Stampede Saturday night. He also claimed the honors of both steer wrestling and tie-down champion and helped lead the MPCC rodeo team to a fourth-place finish in the men’s team standings.

Wooters qualified for the finals after winning the steer wrestling long go with a time of 4.7 seconds. He went 11.2 seconds in the tie-down roping short go, which put him fourth on the leaderboard.

Joining him in the final performance were teammates Jace Richter and Barrett Schlieker who placed sixth together in the team roping long go.

Also in the long go, Dalton Kunkee was eighth in the steer wrestling and

Rex Day ended up 10th in the tie-down roping.

“I’m very proud of Kaden’s competition this weekend,” timed event coach Wyatt Clark said. “He took advantage of some good draws and competed at a very high level. I’m excited for his teammates to join him on the podium this next week after the short round at Dickinson State University.”

The MPCC rodeo team will be in Dickinson, North Dakota, Friday through Saturday, where they will represent Mid-Plains in the Blue Hawk Stampede.