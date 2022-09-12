MPCC rodeo claims women’s team championship during first competition

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team is off to a strong start after wrapping up its first regional rodeo of the season.

The women’s team won the title at Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo in River Falls, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

Contributing to that was Maggie Underhill, who won the barrel racing short go with a 16.1, placing second in the average.

“I’m very proud of the women’s team accomplishment this weekend,” MPCC timed event coach Wyatt Clark said. “It was a great way to start the season. Both coach Kaai and I are proud of our team’s camaraderie and culture this season, and we are looking forward to seeing both the women’s and men’s team excel this weekend at our home rodeo.”

Andrea Meyer ended up third in the breakaway roping average and 10th in goat tying.

Madison McGee and Kaden Wooters finished third in the team roping for Mid-Plains. Wooters was also third in the steer wrestling average after winning the long go.

Jace Richter came in seventh in the tie down roping average. He placed third in the long go round.

This week’s rodeo activities will begin with the Whitetail Bull Bash at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wild West Arena in North Platte.

That will be followed by two days of the 10th annual MPCC Stampede. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Wild West Arena.

Tickets for all three events are available at the gate at a cost of $10 each. The exception is children 10 and younger, who will be admitted free as will MPCC students and employees with a college ID.

Weekend passes are also available for $20. The pass will get patrons into the bull bash and both nights of the Stampede.